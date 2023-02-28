LIFE-HEALTH-DEGENERATIVE-DISKDISEASE-DMT

Degenerative disk disease is a common cause of back pain. Our spinal disks wear out with age and use. About 20% of all U.S. adults have some amount of degeneration by age 65. This increases to about 35% by 80. Everyone has a degree of degeneration with time.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’ve been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?

ANSWER: Degenerative disk disease is a common cause of back pain. Our spinal disks wear out with age and use. About 20% of all U.S. adults have some amount of degeneration by age 65. This increases to about 35% by 80. Everyone has a degree of degeneration with time. It may or may not worsen or cause symptoms. Progression can be stagnant, slow or fast.

