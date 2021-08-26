Maria Tarasuk hadn’t even gone on four dates with the man who would one day become her husband before he had told her about his quest to become closer to God, his desire for a family — and his vision for starting a recovery center.
“I thought she would never talk to me again,” Joe Tarasuk said on a recent afternoon, making Maria laugh. “But she’s been a huge blessing. Yeah, I could not do this without her.”
Though it had been years in the making, when Joe’s dream started coming together, it happened quickly. He and Maria got hitched in 2010, and by 2011, they had purchased a 16-acre piece of land in rural Ijamsville that included a 25-room building, three cottages and a full commercial kitchen. What was once a sanitarium for women — then a restaurant and inn — became CrossRoads Freedom Center, a nonprofit ministry that Joe says has so far helped hundreds of men struggling with addiction issues find restoration and hope.
Currently, the way the center is zoned only allows eight men to live on the property at one time. But Joe has long wanted to double its capacity — and perhaps even expand it beyond that.
Now, it looks like this dream is also within reach for Joe and Maria, the director of pre-K-12 curriculum and instruction at Montgomery County Public Schools. They expect all renovations at the center to be finished within the next few months, including construction on the second floor of the main house, which includes seven bedrooms. The floor’s sprinkler system is also nearly complete, an addition that the pandemic had dragged on over the course of two years.
Next, the couple will be diving into the rezoning process, with the goal of increasing the number of students allowed to reside at the center at one time — and the number of lives CrossRoads is able to touch, Joe said.
“It’s just been an amazing journey,” Joe said. “It’s all worth it when you see a guy be successful and understand that he has a new life. It’s all worth it.”
Joe and Maria are also fixing up the commercial kitchen on site, which they hope will be finished within the year. Although the center has been offering culinary certification classes online to students, having a renovated commercial kitchen will allow them to expand the program, Joe said.
An end to the CrossRoads renovations has been a long time coming.
Maria and Joe spent the first year of their marriage leading a crew of volunteers in re-doing the kitchen and downstairs dining room in the main house, rewiring the property’s electricity, installing a fire alarm system, refinishing floors, replacing windows and completing an endless number of painting projects. In 2012, the couple traded in their Mercedes for a Hyundai and sold jewelry and pieces of gold to come up with extra cash to keep the center afloat.
Now, they have two state grants to finish sprucing up the second floor, but half of the project’s price tag will be covered by donations Joe and Maria have received, both large and small. The annual fundraiser the couple hosts for CrossRoads makes up about a third of the center’s budget, while the money contributed by recurring monthly donors makes up another third, Maria said. The program fee men pay to live at the center comprises the final cut.
Joe has his own experiences with addiction. With Maria’s help, he published “Against All Odds” in 2015, the story of his journey from drug trafficking and incarceration to opening the recovery center. He says he tries to pass on what he has learned from his own recovery to the students at CrossRoads.
Though more Americans died of overdoses in 2020 than ever before in a single year, CrossRoads saw the number of people reaching out for help decline during the pandemic, Joe said. He worries that people struggling with substance use disorder have been isolating themselves over the past year and a half rather than seeking treatment. Some recovery centers in Frederick and Montgomery counties that used to refer people to CrossRoads have had to close due to funding challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, Joe said.
Still, CrossRoads lives on. Six men are currently enrolled in the program, including Daniel Schlegel, a recent Knoxville transplant from California. Though Schlegel has only been living at CrossRoads for three months, he says it has already given him more hope and freedom than he’s had in his life. If CrossRoads is able to expand, he said, even more students will be able to have the same experience.
“I just know that God’s gonna use that to just help so many people who don’t have hope to find it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.