As people and companies throughout Frederick County struggle to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofits are coordinating to try and meet the needs of their clients.
The YMCA of Frederick County is serving as a central point for collecting items for those in need, with its North Market Street location serving as a drop-off and distribution point for donations to nonprofits during the crisis, said CEO Chris Colville.
They’ll be collecting donations of masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, diapers, formula, wipes, canned food and other items, and they are waiting on a shipment of hand sanitizer, she said.
The donations have come from individuals, families and businesses.
“People are all chipping in with whatever they can,” Colville said.
Leigh Adams, executive director of the Ausherman Family Foundation, said the foundation had approved $15,000 to buy masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, adult diapers and other bulk medical supplies and took them to the YMCA.
She said nonprofit organizations around the county have been talking to each other to figure out what their needs are and how they can help their various clients.
Every community needs someone like Colville, who “runs toward a problem” to try and find a solution, Adams said.
The YMCA has really adjusted its mission to accommodate the most pressing needs in the community right now, she said.
Spanish-Speaking Community of Maryland, Inc. has been working with the YMCA to pick up and deliver diapers to various families, said Maria Herrera, its executive director.
The group has been reaching out to families to find out what their respective needs are, and delivering bags to people’s doorsteps, she said.
Herrera said people have been afraid to come outside, both because of COVID-19, and “the general fear factor” in the environment.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Ensemble Theatre has used its costume shop to sew masks to be distributed to organizations and first responders.
The theater group has suspended production of its shows, and had a costume shop full of fabric that wasn’t being used, said Julie Herber, the theater’s associate artistic director.
Herber said that through Monday, she’ll have delivered about 100 masks to the YMCA, and costume designer Stephanie Hyder has made even more.
Going through the YMCA makes sense, since it serves the whole community, Herber said.
Along with those donations, the YMCA is also looking to host blood drives for the Red Cross, after hosting a well-attended event on Thursday.
The events will probably be done in the gymnasium at the Y’s 1000 N. Market St. location, where they have more room to allow people to socially distance themselves while waiting.
At the Thursday event, all the available spots filled up within an hour, Colville said. They’re currently working with the Red Cross to set up other events.
“We’re just ready and waiting for them to tell us what they need, and we’ll be there,” she said.
