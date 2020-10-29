When Emily Barrett first came to the Rainbow of Love Recovery program, she was broken—lacking motivation to change her life and had difficulty following rules.
She had a history of substance use and no longer had custody of her two children.
But despite numerous hurdles and the world closing down during the pandemic, Barrett has achieved 15 months sobriety in the local, faith-based nonprofit that provides transitional living for mothers recovering from substance use disorders and their children.
Barrett, 23, has also completed drug court and has been granted full custody of her children.
Carleah Summers, who, as founder and executive director of Rainbow of Love Recovery Foundation, is one of the people involved in Barrett getting her life back on track, always says anything is possible. And even to her, the turnaround is a bit of a surprise.
"We all had hope and faith in Emily, but we never imagined she would get it together this quickly,” Summers said.
‘It happened so fast’
Growing up in Crofton, Maryland, Barrett was outgoing but always impulsive. She wanted the rush to do more. But she also always loved to help her community. It wasn’t until she started dating at 14 that things “took a left turn.”
“I let men come into my life and ruin what I had built up and that’s kind of where it started,” Barrett said. “By the time I was 15, I was in a serious relationship that ended up turning abusive and then that’s when the drug use started.”
When she got older, she started moving around a lot, living in places like Odenton, Glen Burnie and Baltimore.
Her substance use started off with drinking and escalated to using heavier drugs.
“It just happened so fast, it just was one day I was drinking and then the next day I’m shooting heroin. It felt that fast,” she said.
At 16, she became pregnant for the first time and stopped using. Later, she gave up her twins for adoption.
“Their father was abusive, I wasn’t living in a very good place. It wasn’t stable," she said.
Barrett got clean again for a period of about 18 months when she got pregnant with her son Barry, who’s now 3. At the time, she was engaged to Barry’s father, with whom she said she had a great relationship, and the two became engaged.
But just three days after Barry's birth, the family was in a car accident that killed Barry’s father.
“That was really hard,” she said. “I didn’t go back out after it immediately but eventually I did start using again because … I didn’t deal with it. I didn’t ever deal with it."
In a new relationship with her youngest daughter Kinslee’s father, Barrett said they often used drugs together. The two both ended up going to jail. She lost custody of both Barry and Kinslee.
“It was like we lost everything,” Barrett said.
Life hit rock bottom. And like with many who struggle with substance use, that's when Barrett knew she needed to get help.
Getting help
During rehab, Barrett knew she wanted to come to Frederick and initially got into Gale House, a treatment center in Frederick. But she wanted for Barry and Kinslee to eventually be with her and Gale House couldn't accommodate children. That's when she heard about Rainbow of Love from her counselor.
She did a phone interview with the program and was in that weekend.
But, recovery wasn’t easy. Facing the trauma that she experienced during her years of substance use was difficult. And her mental health also had to be addressed. She never had an official diagnosis before entering the program. But since entering, she's been diagnosed as bipolar.
“And it really made so much sense once I got this diagnosis … but that was a struggle at first. That was a hurdle that we had to overcome and luckily the team here, they help me so much,” she said.
Barrett was also able to mourn the death of Barry's father, a loss that three years later still feels fresh.
Staying clean, she said, is kind of the easy part. But you have to work at it and work on yourself. She credited Summers with helping her figure out who she is.
“Carleah’s an amazing woman," Barrett said. "She really takes the time to figure out what’s going on with you and how to work with you and how you’re going to achieve things in this program and that’s really what she did for me.”
Summers said Barrett had social workers from Child Protective Services that were in constant contact with Rainbow of Love, as well as her drug court officer. Together, they gave Barrett tough love.
“Emily learned that she needed to change,” Summers said.
COVID-19 has been an additional factor for Barrett during the past eight months, but she said it really turned out to be a good thing because it allowed her to be alone with herself and learn what she does and doesn’t need. This is not necessarily the case for all people in recovery, when structure and accountability are key, but with nothing else to do and in the right environment, Barrett had time to work on herself.
“That’s where I really figured out this is really who I am, this is what I like, this is what I don’t like, this is what I want to do with my life, this is what I don’t want to do with my life,” Barrett said.
Living at the Rainbow of Love Recovery house also helped, because they could still hold meetings. Being around the other women that live in the house helped Barrett.
“All the girls are just so supportive of one another," she said.
Barrett also attended virtual meetings, and while she said it’s harder to feel a strong connection with people during virtual meetings, she found that doing international meetings was helpful.
“It’s 24 hours a day and there’s people from all over the world and that’s pretty cool,” she said. “Somebody all the way in a different country has the same problems I have.”
Barrett officially graduates drug court on Nov. 5.
And to see Barrett succeed, Summers said brings tears to the staffs’ eyes.
“Honestly this is our paycheck,” she said. “There is no amount of money that could ever, ever compensate for watching a woman get her life back, you know, get her children back, achieve over a year of sobriety … There’s no monetary value on that.”
Barry and Kinslee
Barrett said her children, 3-year-old Barry and 2-year-old Kinslee, are a bundle of joy.
“My daughter, she’s really sassy. She’s got my attitude but my son’s just very soft spoken, very gentle … just a sweetheart. I’m definitely blessed to have such good kids. They really are really good kids,” she said.
And her motivation comes largely from them, but Barrett said the pursuit of growing, wanting better for herself and her children, keeps her moving forward.
“I deserve that and that’s what keeps me going,” she said.
Barrett went without custody of her children for about 13 months. She saw them once a week for supervised visitations, something that was very difficult for a young mother.
Donna Heller, administrative officer for Frederick County Department of Social Services, said in an email that the primary goal is always to safely reunite children with their parent or caregiver.
How quickly that reunification happens, depends on the severity of the concerns and the "ability of the family to make progress towards the goal of safely having the child return to their home," according to the email.
In the first 12 to 15 months after a child is removed, reuniting them with their parent or caregiver is typically the focus.
It was strange, Barrett said, to have someone watching over her in meetings with her kids. But, she was able to work with her social worker, identify what she needed to do and do it in an effort to regain custody.
“And that was like the simplest thing … I might not like it. I might not agree with it but I’m going to do it … and then I’m going to get my kids," Barrett said.
And she did. Earlier this month, Barrett was granted full custody of her children and was able to bring them to Rainbow of Love.
“It was a great feeling knowing like ‘Oh my god, I’ve accomplished this,’” she said. “And it’s so fun. I get to do whatever I want with them now and I get to do it 10 times better than how I did it before.”
The three of them enjoy taking walks, going on bike rides, watching movies and eating together. And even the daily asks Barrett took for granted before are fun.
And Barrett said Barry and Kinslee love living at the house.
“They’re so comfortable here. You can just tell. Like they just don’t have a care in the world when they’re here … and that makes me feel so good," she said.
Looking forward
Barrett is looking to move with her children into a transitional living apartment that still offers meetings and accountability.
In that time, she’s looking forward to learning how to function on their own again.
And for people who are in recovery now, who may just be starting out or thinking about getting help, Barrett said she would tell them that it's worth it when you really find yourself again and learn who you are.
“All these opportunities start to open up for you when you start working on yourself,” she said.
That's part of what makes places like Rainbow of Love so important, Summers said. She emphasized two specific aspects of providing that help, which include stabilizing their mental health and providing structure.
People in recovery, she said, need structure to succeed and don’t do well without it. She’s also hopeful that Barrett’s story will speak specifically to young people and encourage them to make changes early in their lives, rather than waiting until their 30s or 40s.
“[That] the odds were stacked up against [Barrett] is probably the understatement of the century," Summers said. "And her drive and her determination to do something different is why she is where she is today."
