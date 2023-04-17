Your personal my Social Security account is here for you at every stage of your career. You don’t have to be retired or even close to retirement to take advantage of it.

With an account, you can conduct much of your Social Security business online. For example, you can request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia), whether you receive benefits or not.

DickD

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will not exist if we elect Republicans!

Sure they will. Republicans want to get re-elected too.

