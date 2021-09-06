The Historical Society of Mount Airy is resuming monthly meetings Tuesday, and the first session will feature a pilot's recollections of Sept. 11, 2001.
Starting at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company building, local resident Larry Hushour will speak about his experience as a Southwest Airlines pilot on 9/11, according to a society representative.
The society, which meets the first Tuesday of each month at the fire company, has also launched a new website at historicalsocietyofmountairymd.org. This week's meeting will be the first full gathering of the group since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
