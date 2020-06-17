While the number of newly confirmed cases and deaths nudged higher across Maryland on Wednesday, hospitalizations and the positivity rate related to COVID-19 continued to fall.
The rate and number of hospitalizations are key indicators that are driving reopening decisions across the state.
There are currently 702 people in the hospital due to the coronavirus, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
That is 40 fewer than the previous day and marked the 20th straight day that the number of those hospitalized declined across the state.
Hospitalizations in the state are at their lowest level since April 5. They are down more than 45 percent since Memorial Day.
There are 419 in acute care. That’s a drop of 39 over a 24-hour span. A total of 283 remain in intensive care. That’s one fewer than the previous day.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate has fallen by more than 78 percent since its peak in mid-April.
It currently stands at 5.81 percent, which represents a rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
Frederick County has a positivity rate just above the state average at 5.87 percent.
There are now 62,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 2,336 in Frederick County.
The state number is 560 higher than it was Tuesday, while the number of new cases in the county was 28 more than the previous day.
There was a slight increase in the number of deaths, as the state reported 15 more Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 2,866.
In Frederick County, the number of deaths remained the same at 108. There has been only one death reported in the county since Friday.
Another key metric that made a big move in a positive direction was testing, as the state conducted more than it previously had over a 24-hour period.
There were 15,594 tests conducted in Maryland between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state.
That brings the number of those tested in Maryland to 526,882, which is just over seven percent of the state’s population.
Those numbers should continue to grow since the state opened a free COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore Convention Center that does not require a doctor’s order.
