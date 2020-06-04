Hospitalizations and the positivity rate for COVID-19 continued their steady decline Thursday across Maryland.
The number of those hospitalized in the state dropped by 17 over the last 24 hours and now stands at 1,096, while the rate fell by half of a percentage point and now sits at 8.91 percent, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, has fallen by almost two full percentage points since Monday.
There are now 55,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and 2,546 related deaths.
The number of new cases increased by 876 over the last 24 hours, while the number of new deaths grew by 27.
Intensive care beds across the state continued to free up, as 15 more were released from that unit, bringing the overall total to 456 still under close watch.
In Frederick County, there are 2,063 cases and 112 related deaths as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to the county health department.
