Steny Hoyer

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D, leaves the U.S. Capitol Thursday after telling colleagues in a letter that he would leave leadership but remain in the House.

 Ekaterina Pechenkina, Capital News Service

WASHINGTON — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, has decided to leave his position as the second-ranking Democrat - a post he has held in the minority and the majority since 2003 - but will remain in the House.

Hoyer for years was considered a likely successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. But as she stepped away from her post Thursday, so too did Hoyer, part of a smoothly-engineered transition to younger party leadership.

Tags

(1) comment

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Pelosi is another Dim going down a few rungs on the ladder, for now. She said she's not going to seek re-election as speaker, but will retain a position representing her home, San Francisco, district. And that will only be until Brandon appoints her as ambassador to Italy. Her reward for being the biggest PITA in DC will then be to get paid to sit around Rome sucking up wine with her wino husband. God, I'll be so glad to not see her name in the news anymore!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription