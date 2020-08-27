Some would say that women of color have faced far more obstacles and barriers than their white female counterparts. Although they fought alongside their fellow white suffragettes in the early 1900s, many Black and minority women were blocked from voting because of racism until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
Today, looking at high positions of leadership across industries, there seems to be a lack of women of color. A study published by McKinsey & Company titled “Women in the Workplace 2019” collected data over five years from 600 companies in corporate America. It found that women of color only make up 12 percent of managers, nine percent of senior managers or directors, seven percent of vice presidents and only four percent of “C-suite” positions such as CEO, CFO, COO, etc.
In Frederick County, though, women of color are breaking down barriers and finding positions of leadership within the community.
Below are six examples of women of color who give their time to the county and continue to make strides.
Shana KnightShana Knight is a long-time resident of Frederick County and has spent much of her career making sure the minority populations of the county have access to equal opportunities and resources.
She is the manager of community engagement for the United Way of Frederick County and the founder of SOUL Street—an organization that supports minority-owned businesses in the county.
During her time with United Way, Knight has led several projects including the organization’s “Day of Action” which brings together volunteers to learn about local nonprofits and engage in community service.
When Knight first took over the project, the event saw about 50 volunteers a year. Knight has grown it exponentially. In 2019, “Day of Action” brought together almost 500 volunteers who completed 2,400 volunteer hours.
“I think that’s really how change starts, just getting someone’s feet wet in service,” Knight said. “It makes me feel good to sit back and know that I helped make that connection.”
Knight said she is disappointed at the lack of women of color in executive positions and therefore knows it’s important to continue working for future generations.
“I just think it’s so important that we step into the roles, that we fight to make our way to the top so that our daughters can see us. When my daughter gets a little bit older I want her to see a doctor that looks like her or people that look like [me] because I think it’s important for her to know that she can do that,” Knight said.
Women, in general, don’t get as much recognition as they deserve, she said, and it’s important to set time aside to recognize them.
As a single mother who is also a woman of color, Knight said she hopes to continue working for people like herself and bring in more equitable resources and diversity into the county.
Desiree TuckerWhen Desiree Tucker moved to Frederick three years ago, she did not expect to soon become a fierce advocate for diverse and equal education in the county.
But when her son entered Frederick County Public Schools, Tucker realized change was needed and created Women Solve, a nonprofit organization run by local women that goes after single issues and works to solve them.
Their first task was taking on the school system and demanding a curriculum that featured more lessons on people of color and the contributions they’ve made to the world.
The fight is not yet over, but small steps have been made and FCPS has revamped certain curriculums to include more authors of color and has committed to looking at issues through a greater lens of equity.
Putting all her effort right here, where she lives, is important, Tucker said.
“We chose this place to raise our family and the work that I’m doing, the changes that we’re pushing for, not only affect my kids but other kids... I can’t just ignore what’s going on here,” Tucker said. “And it’s also about showing other women in other places that you too can do this.”
Women of color are underutilized and often forgotten, Tucker said.
“Folks in office, we helped get them in there, we knocked on doors, we convinced our friends, we held fundraisers...but when it comes to issues that affect our community, our people, where are you?” Tucker said.
Because of this, weeks like S.H.E. Week are critical to recognizing the daily contributions of all women.
“[Women] do a lot, we keep everything up in the air, we keep it all running and it’s almost like a natural thing and it’s expected ... and it shouldn’t just be a week. We should be doing this every month,” Tucker said.
Elizabeth ChungOriginally from Hong Kong, Elizabeth Chung has spent much of her life advocating for equal access to health resources for people of color—and much of that advocacy has been done in Frederick.
After coming to the United States in 1970, Chung completed a graduate degree in public health at the University of Pennsylvania and founded the Asian American Center of Frederick (AACF) in the 1990s. Since then, she has grown the organization and made its primary mission focused on supporting immigrants and helping them become active members of the community.
The center, located on the Golden Mile, does not just support the Asian residents of Frederick. The staff speak over 30 different languages including Spanish, Hindi, Russian and Tagalog.
The center helps people in various ways including citizenship services, workforce development and maternal health and child care.
Chung is humble about it, though.
“I don’t do any of these things because I need the name or the fame...you live in this world with a purpose and at the end, you have to feel positive,” she said.
Immigrating to America and realizing the equity gap that still existed is what prompted her to turn her life’s work into helping others like herself.
“I came to this country and thought I was free but you still see this discrimination, to me, it was a cultural shock and that’s the reason why I became more sensitive to the system,” Chung said. “I wondered why are people making decisions for others who don’t look like them?”
Now in her 70s, Chung said she hopes to continue to see women come together in sisterhood and friendship and raise each other up because women have more to give.
Her ultimate dream is to a see a female president of the United States.
“I think a woman would make a great president...we’re not there yet as a country. I get it, but if I don’t get to see it, you come to my grave,” Chung said with a laugh.
Maria Shuck
In the early 2000s, Maria Shuck realized that her community needed help. She was working as a Spanish-language interpreter for Frederick Health and saw the lack of support and resources available to the Spanish-speaking residents of the county.
She decided to do something about and in 2006 founded Centro Hispano, which is now considered the premier resource center for the Hispanic and Latino communities of Frederick.
The center started out with English as a Second Language and citizenship classes and has since grown to include legal assistance, programming for immigrant children, and most recently a COVID-19 emergency food pantry.
Shuck, who serves as the director of the center, said the biggest accomplishment of the past 14 years was bringing awareness of the Spanish-speaking community’s needs to the rest of the county.
“Trying to bring awareness to the community, to the local government that we are here, these folks are here and they are an asset to the community,” she said.
The Latino community needs to be recognized, she said. They represent a large portion of the Frederick community and bring diverse perspectives.
“The Latino community is the largest minority here in Frederick right now and our voices need to be heard because we do bring added value to the community, our kids are growing up here. Despite what people say, we are taxpayers,” Shuck said. “You’re only as strong as the entire community. We’re here to help the common good.”
Having weeks like S.H.E. Week not only help women of color bring their own issues to the forefront, but it also allows younger women to see role models in their community, Shuck said. And overall, it shows how powerful women can be.
“We have such role models here in Frederick, so don’t underestimate women,” she said.
Sue HoughSue Hough is a longtime resident and business owner in Frederick. Her graphic design company, Octavo Designs has been based in the county ever since it began 20 years ago.
Hough has spent over two decades not only contributing to the local economy, but helping it grow by supporting minority-owned businesses. She currently sits on the Racial Equity Leadership Team of the Frederick Chamber of Commerce and has helped draft and set policies to support minority-owned businesses.
She said women are critical to the business field because of the natural skills they have.
“I think people tend to view women doing feminine things and that’s not a good thing. Women are good as business leaders, we can multi-task, we can make decisions but we still have empathy for our employees and clients...women business owners and entrepreneurs help make Frederick great,” she said.
Hough added that women of color are just as qualified as anyone else and she is proud to be able to help them through her local work.
“Women of color shouldn’t be just coming in as entry-level employees. Women of color can be the head of the company. We all have brains, we can do the job, it’s just that we have to work harder at getting the same opportunities as white men are getting and that’s why I’m really proud to be on some of these committees and panels to be able to move the ball forward,” Hough said.
And weeks like S.H.E. Week help propel all women forward, she said.
“I love it. It’s supporting of women, it’s educational, it makes women feel more empowered, it’s not only camaraderie but feeling part of a bigger whole,” Hough said.
Tawanda BaileyTawanda Bailey has given a lot to the Frederick community. Not only was she born and raised in the county, but she also spent 17 years working for Frederick County Fire and Rescue and was most recently a part of the 2020 Frederick Leadership Class.
She also currently serves as the first vice-chair for the Maryland Commission of Women.
But despite all her work in the county, the grandmother of five said her biggest accomplishment has been her family.
“I truly believe one of my biggest and most cherishable accomplishments is raising a family. It’s amazing to see them develop and grow and knowing that I had something to do with their unique development, it’s just been amazing,” Bailey said. “Watching my grandkids...they are the future of this great nation and our society and I certainly want to do my part to set the stage and be a great example for them.”
Because of wanting to set an example for her grandchildren, Bailey said she hopes to see more women of color in positions of leadership in the county in the future.
“Women of color have been underrepresented for many years in various positions and I think they have notoriously been underpaid and undervalued,” Bailey said. “I think it’s great to have the young women of color see faces that look like them in leadership roles. I think it gives them hope for the future and allows them to believe that anything is possible.”
When asked about S.H.E. Week, Bailey said she is thrilled to see the community become aware of the contributions and accomplishments of local women. She said the week of events is also important because it helps highlight certain issues and concerns that affect women.
Despite how far the female gender has come, Bailey said there is still far to go.
“Women didn’t have the right to vote 100 years ago and now they’re leading the board rooms...and we are not done yet,” Bailey said. “We just need to continue to stand up and step up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.