Saturday is Independence Day.
Government offices will be closed and there will be holiday schedule changes as a result.
Customer service offices of The Frederick News-Post will be staffed Friday and Saturday. The business offices of The Frederick News-Post will be closed on Friday.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The city of Frederick’s offices will be closed on Friday to observe Independence Day and some service schedules will change.
Parking — No payment required is at city garages and meters on Friday or Saturday.
Residential Trash Collection — There will be no trash collection service on Friday. If you usually set out your household trash on Thursday evening for Friday collection, set your trash out on Sunday evening for Monday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
Residential Yard Waste Collection — There will be no yard waste collection for Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) 1 and 5 on Friday. NAC 1 and 5 yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on July 10.
Business District Trash Collection — Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
Recycling — Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential): Recycling will not be collected on Friday. It will return to the regular schedule on July 6.
Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Services will resume at their regularly scheduled times on Monday.
Additional information regarding the holiday schedule:
Animal Control remains closed to the public. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
Board of Elections remains closed to the public. Details: call 301-600-VOTE or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
Department of Social Services remains closed to the public. Details: call 301-600-4555 or visit www.dhs.maryland.gov.
Health Department will be closed. Details: Visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1029.
Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be open on Friday. Administrative offices will be closed, and curbside recycling pickup will operate as normally scheduled. The landfill and recycling center will be closed on Saturday. All facilities and collections will resume on Monday. Details: call 301-600-2960 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycling.
Frederick County Public Libraries remain closed to the public. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available on Friday and Saturday. Details: call 301-600-1630 or visit www.fcpl.org.
The TransIT office will be closed and there will be no TransIT Plus services on Friday. Connectors will run with no peak services. All shuttles will run. MARC Train and the 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus service will be canceled. On Saturday all TransIT services will be canceled for the Independence Day holiday. Details: call 301-600-2065 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.
OTHER CLOSINGS
Maryland state government offices, including MVA and VEIP locations, will be closed Friday and Saturday. Upgrades for new Customer Connect system will make eStore and self-serve kiosks unavailable from 7 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Thurmont, Middletown, Myersville, New Market, Mount Airy and Walkersville will be closed Friday. Frederick County Public Schools offices will be closed Friday.
Saturday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday. Post Offices will be closed and there will be no residential or business delivery with the exception of Priority Mail Express. Post Offices will be open on a normal schedule Friday.
