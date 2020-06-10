Most of the key metrics for COVID-19 held steady across Maryland on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in Frederick County, there is a transition underway about the way the county health department reports its numbers.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 561 newly confirmed cases and 33 related deaths over the last 24 hours. Those numbers are virtually identical to the increases reported Tuesday.
There are now 59,465 confirmed cases in Maryland and 2,719 deaths, according to MDH.
Hospitalizations made another small drop, falling by 15 to 955 overall, with 379 in intensive care and 576 in acute care.
A total of 4,310 have been released from isolation in Maryland since the start of the pandemic.
The amount of testing remained unchanged. There were 8,489 tests conducted across the state Tuesday, roughly the same as the previous day.
The positivity rate ticked higher by roughly a tenth of a percentage point and now stands at 7.24 percent. That represents a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the county announced it will now be reporting COVID-19 numbers that come from the Maryland Department of Health in regards to its residents.
“We had been reporting numbers from our own in-house case investigators and the nurses assigned to our long-term care facilities. So, we had been able to provide really current data on cases and deaths,” said Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
“With the move to the state contact tracing system, covidLINK, we weren’t able to run our reports the same way. So, we decided to report the state numbers instead so that our community can still get timely updates.”
However, there has often been a discrepancy between the state and county numbers, particularly when it comes to deaths.
For example, the county reported 113 COVID-related deaths since Monday. But the state said there were 105 deaths in Frederick County in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
“We had been reporting all deaths for people who had tested positive and had an active illness,” Watkins said. “Maryland decided to report deaths for people who have COVID-19 listed as a confirmed cause of death on their death certificate.
“It usually takes some time for death certificate reports to be issued, and there’s always the possibility that someone may have active COVID-19 but die of something else.”
Indeed, language in the press release issued by the Frederick County COVID-19 Joint Information Center reflected this change.
While previous releases just flatly stated the number of deaths related to the virus over a 24-hour span, the most recent release from the county Wednesday said, “105 (+1 in 24 hrs) people have confirmed COVID-19 as cause of death.”
The state also reported Wednesday that there were 2,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Frederick County, an increase of 26 since Tuesday.
”The statewide goal is for everyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 to be contacted within 24 hours so we can talk to them about their symptoms and find out who they may have had contact with,” Watkins said.
Watkins said the contact investigators will never ask for a social security number, financial or bank account information or personal details unrelated to COVID-19.
