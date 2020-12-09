After more than a year of uncertainty about their future together, the Frederick Keys and Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday the end of their 31-year partnership as both teams head in new directions.
The Keys joined Major League Baseball's new Draft League, which is set to launch in May 2021 and will feature some of the top prospects that are eligible to be drafted in June.
The Frederick squad could still hook on with a MLB team in need of a minor-league affiliate. But it's unclear if and when that would happen.
"We are ecstatic to have Frederick continue to be a gateway to the Majors in the all-new MLB Draft League and cannot wait for another season of Keys baseball," Keys Owner and President Ken Young said in a statement released by the team.
Joining the Keys in the Draft League are the Trenton Thunder, which had served as the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League since 2003, and four former Class A short-season New York-Penn League teams. They are the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.
The season is scheduled to run from late May to mid-August with an All-Star break that will be centered around the Major League Baseball draft.
The Aberdeen Ironbirds, which played in the New York-League and are owned by Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., will replace the Keys as the Orioles' Advanced-Class A affiliate.
The split between the Keys and Orioles had been rumored for more than a year.
In November of 2019, the Keys appeared on a list of 42 minor-league teams that could be contracted, as MLB looked to cut costs and improve pay and working conditions for players in a new Professional Baseball Agreement with its minor-league affiliates.
Then, in June, Young, who owns five minor league franchises including the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and the Double-A Bowie Baysox, told the News-Post the Keys would need a substantial financial investment to remain a viable MLB affiliate.
The team’s current home, Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, was opened in 1990 and lacks some of the modern amenities of younger ballparks, such as more spacious clubhouses.
But Young said at the time he was willing to invest in the team and facility and hoped the Keys remained affiliated with the Orioles.
He also said the Keys were positioned to survive the coronavirus pandemic financially — unlike some other minor league franchises — even though the team was forced to furlough workers over the summer.
The Tides and the Baysox will retain their affiliation with the Orioles at their present levels.
(2) comments
Great news Keys. One of the treasures of Frederick. Can't wait to be back in the stands. Fans can easily be social distanced from the players and other attendees. Also counting the days until January with the return of the NHL and the best sport ever!!!!!
I suppose that it's better than nothing. It will be a college wood-bat league, so the level will be similar to the Univ. of MD team
