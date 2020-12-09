Jim and Amanda Addington are now wondering what their summer might look like.
For the past six years, the Frederick residents have run a host-family program for minor league baseball players.
At just about every Frederick Keys home game, the Addingtons can be found in their seats at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, enjoying a game they love and supporting the players they have come to know and help support.
But Wednesday's news the Keys and Baltimore Orioles were parting ways, ending more than a year of speculation about the fate of their 31-year relationship, left the Addingtons with questions, not just about the future of the minor-league team, but of their own involvement with it.
"My opinion is it was a bad day [for the Keys]," Jim Addington said over the phone.
To be clear, baseball in Frederick will continue. The Keys are one of six teams to have joined Major League Baseball's brand new Draft League, which is the first of its kind in the U.S. to exclusively spotlight players eligible to be drafted by a big-league team in July.
Over the course of a 68-game regular season that will run exclusively during a warm-weather time of the year from late May to the middle of August, young players, possibly including some of the most highly touted prospects in the game, will get the chance to showcase their skills for all 30 Major League teams, including the Orioles and Washington Nationals.
The season will culminate, but not end with the Major League Baseball draft, which is now part of All-Star week in mid-July.
"Our players this year will be future Major Leaguers with potentially every Major League organization," Keys general manager Dave Ziedelis said in a phone interview following Wednesday's announcement.
But the loss of affiliation with a Major League team is what left some Keys fans like the Addingtons feeling underwhelmed about what they might see.
"I think the caliber of play will be a little lower," Jim Addington said. "The average fan might not see that. But these are going to be younger players. Not all of them will be drafted. The nice thing about watching the Keys [as an Orioles] affiliate is that [most] of the players are drafted. They are pursuing the dream."
Ziedelis compared MLB's Draft League to a collegiate wooden bat league. One such league, the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts, has been very well regarded for more than a century and has served as a launching point for more than a thousand Major League players.
"This is a proven [business] model," Ziedelis said. "Most people will not recognize any difference in our product."
The Keys hope that playing the entirety of their schedule in the warm-weather months will help offset any loss of attendance in a slightly shorter season.
The team played 70 home games per season as the Orioles' Advanced-Class A affiliate in the Carolina League. But many of those games were played on cooler nights in April and September when school was in session, which hurt attendance.
"We feel we can come close to 100 percent of our normal attendance, even with a reduced number of dates," Keys owner and president Ken Young said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The Keys have been a minor-league affiliate of the Orioles since their inception in 1989.
But questions about the partnership arose in November of 2019 when the Keys appeared on a list of 42 minor-league teams that could be contracted, as MLB looked to cut costs and improve pay and working conditions for players in a new Professional Baseball Agreement with its minor-league affiliates.
Young and the team were shocked to see the team's name on the list. It has consistently been one of the top teams in terms of the attendance in the Carolina League.
One of the primary issues seemed to be the stadium, which was constructed in 1990 and doesn't have the modern, spacious clubhouses for players that Major League teams are seeking among other amenities.
In order to get to the clubhouse, players have to traverse part of the concourse, which brings them into closer contact with fans that some are uncomfortable with.
In a June interview with the News-Post, Young said the team was willing to invest in the facility and hoped to remain affiliated with the Orioles.
But any changes weren't going to happen fast enough to satisfy the Orioles and Major League Baseball.
In a tersely worded statement issued to the News-Post Wednesday, State Senator Ron Young, no relation to the Keys owner, expressed disappointment in the Orioles' decision.
"The City stood by the Orioles even when an independent league team made a better financial offer to locate here. The Keys have consistently been one of the best attended teams in their classification," Young said.
"I was told the age of the facility and the amenities for the players was the reason for moving the team. Not once have I heard from the team, the League, or the Orioles that they were looking for improvements at the stadium. This move has been under consideration for some time. It would have been considerate if such a move were to be made to inform the City at the onset."
Ken Young said he was excited about his team's future in the Draft League. And he hopes to make improvements to the stadium that might prompt a Major League team to bring on the Keys as an affiliate. But it's unclear if and when that might happen.
Their fans remain skeptical.
"This is a terrible though not unexpected turn of events," said Jack Topchik, a longtime season ticket holder for the Keys. "My perception is that the city of Frederick did nothing to save the Keys ... As for the new league, I don't envision area baseball fans coming out and paying to watch undrafted kids."
(14) comments
This occurred because of the manifest greed of Major League Baseball. This move by the major leagues reduced the number of minor league players, many earning wages at the poverty level, by nearly twenty percent and eliminated the chances of hundreds of young men to pursue their dream of professional baseball. At the same time MLB is signing contracts of $300,000,000 with individual players. I thought that the Oriole's approach of establishing their minor league teams within easy commuting distance a brilliant idea. It not only reduced the cost and difficulty of travel to evaluated the players, but it created a growing fan base. Unfortunately the immunity of MLB from the Sherman Anti-trust Act has allowed them to act like the monopoly that they truly are. I will support the new local team, but will never again set foot in a major league park. Bob Lewis
Get ready for some crazy bobbleheads.
A two car wreck on Route 15? The Jug monument? The new Frederick City logo? A fake massive balloon release? A prostitition police sting arrest at a BWI hotel room complete with swinging hotel door?
I cannot wait. As long as it is interactive and it bobbles, I am all in!
This is a tremendous demotion for Frederick, moving from seasoned ball players with 3-4 years of professional experience to a 22u amateur wood bat league. The quality of product on the field will be very low compared to an MLB-affiliated Advanced A minor league team
I feel bad for all the employees. Greeters. Ticket takers. Beer sellers. Clubhouse staff. Ushers. Souvenier staff. Programs sellers and mid-inning entertainers. Announcers. Groundskeepers.
Now, instead of a 5+ month season, plus playoffs, there will only be a 2 1/2 month season. That is gonna be a 50% haircut for seasonal workers. I feel for them.
I hope “Faith Night” continues. I enjoy sitting with the leprechaunists.
I always enjoyed the monkey rodeo. But the KEYS have now died along with it. I have a feeling my backyard July 4th fireworks extravaganza will now be larger than the KEYS.
Poor fundraisers gonna take a beating. Hard to raise funds with the stands mostly empty. Ask the Hagerstown SUNS.
But, if you participate in a raffle, your odds of winning gonna go up. Probably much less participants.
The athiests sitting on the third base side always touched my heart on "Faith Night." That group was always the loudest and had the best funny signs. And wow, they could drink beers!
Meh, no point in sitting with the faithless atheists on Faith Night even though their sense of humor is the best. The leprechaunists sit on the first base side, of course, so they can face east. I do my best to mitigate friction between the denominations.
[beam] You are the best public-redux. Yes, we do spar and have issues at times, but you have some great analysis and posts as well. Thanks for the laughs!
This is, simply, a travesty.
Not only for the KEYS relationship with the Orioles, but the amount of lost tax and usage revenue from NYMEO Stadium will be painful.
No team anymore in Hagerstown. And with this new Frederick team fielding a bunch of green kids, local high school baseball games will be more entertaining. And dropping out of the Carolina League is a disaster.
A season 2 1/2 months long? Good luck. NYMEO will probably pull naming rights and that beautiful stadium will turn into a concrete boondoggle for Frederick City.
No way to put lipstick on this pig. This is terrible for all us local baseball fans. I can assure you I will not pay more than $2 for a ticket to see a bunch of kids who have not exited puberty yet playing baseball. And beers better be $1 or so, and the peanuts and popcorn now free.
Great news Keys. One of the treasures of Frederick. Can't wait to be back in the stands. Fans can easily be social distanced from the players and other attendees. Also counting the days until January with the return of the NHL and the best sport ever!!!!!
I suppose that it's better than nothing. It will be a college wood-bat league, so the level will be similar to the Univ. of MD team
Frederick city government did nothing to save the Keys.
Well, with half the players not having shaved for the first time yet, an overhaul and expansion of the clubhouses will now not be needed at NYMEO Field.
Short season teams usually dredge up the botton of attendance numbers. And with kids not being drafted until June, a late-May start means these kids not going to go full-out to try to protect themselves from injuries. Most MLB teams know their prospects very well before mid-May. This will simply be a shuttle to the Single A team.
Just look at the competition and who we are trading for opponents now. We losing some very good opponents to teams from nowhere.
This is so unfortunate.
