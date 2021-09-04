Monday, Sept. 6, is Labor Day, a federal holiday as declared on June 28, 1894, when Congress passed an act making the first Monday of September each year a legal holiday.
The Frederick News-Post business office will be closed. Customer service will be open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The city of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed on Monday to observe Labor Day, and some service schedules will change.
Parking — No payment required at city garages and meters on Sept. 6.
Residential Trash Collection — There will be no trash collection service on Monday. If you usually set out your household trash on Sunday evening for Monday collection, set your trash out on Monday evening for Tuesday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
Residential Yard Waste Collection — There will be no yard waste collection. Monday yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on Sep. 13.
Business District Trash Collection — Commercial downtown business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
Recycling: Commercial business recycling service (not residential) — Recycling will not be collected on Monday. It will return to the regular schedule on Sept. 8.
Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
Recreation — The William Talley Fitness Center will be closed on Sept. 5 and 6.
Human Services — Soup kitchen services will be operating on the regular schedule, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Monday. There will be no food distribution service. Services will resume Sept. 7.
FREDERICK COUNTY
Frederick County government offices will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Services will resume at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.
Additional information related to the holiday schedule:
Animal Control & Adoption Center will be closed. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit frederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
Board of Elections will be closed. 301-600-8683 or frederickcountymd.gov/elections.
Department of Social Services will be closed. dhr.maryland.gov.
Health Department: All offices will be closed. 301-600-1029 or FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pick-up that day and all recycling collections will shift one day later than usual for the remainder of the week. 301-600-2960, FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle.
Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed Sept. 5 and 6. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available on Monday. 301-600-1630 or fcpl.org.
The TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services are canceled for the Labor Day holiday. MARC Train and the 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus service are canceled. 301-600-2065 or FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.
District and Circuit courts are closed. State’s Attorney offices will also be closed.
Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County Government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER
The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Mount Airy, Myersville, New Market, Thurmont, Walkersville and Woodsboro will be closed Monday.
Monday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
All Motor Vehicle Administration offices and VEIP stations will be closed Monday. Online services will be available. Offices and stations will reopen Tuesday by appointment only.
