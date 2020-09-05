Monday, Sept. 7, is Labor Day, a federal holiday as declared on June 28, 1894, when Congress passed an act making the first Monday of September each year a legal holiday.
The Frederick News-Post businesses office will be closed. Customer service will be open 8 to 11 a.m.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The City of Frederick’s facilities will be closed on Monday and some service schedules will change.
No parking payment required is at city garages and meters on Labor Day.
There will be no residential trash collection service on Monday. If you usually set out your household trash on Sunday evening for Monday collection, please set your trash out on Monday evening for Tuesday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
There will be no residential yard waste collection. Monday yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on Sept. 14.
Commercial Downtown Business District trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential) will not be collected on Monday. It will return to the regular schedule on Sept. 9.
For residential recycling, refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
FREDERICK COUNTY
Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Services will resume at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.
Additional information related to the holiday schedule:
Animal Control & Adoption Center remains closed to the public. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
Board of Elections and Department of Social Services remain closed to the public. The drop box at the Board of Elections is open for mail-in ballot applications. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections and www.dhr.maryland.gov.
Health Department: All offices will be closed. Details: call 301-600-1029 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
Landfill, administrative offices and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pick-up that day and all recycling collections will shift one day later than usual for the remainder of the week. Details: 301-600-2960 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle.
Frederick County Public Libraries remain closed to the public. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available on Monday. Call for Details: 301-600- 1630 or visit www.fcpl.org.
TransIT Services: The TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services will be canceled for the Labor Day Holiday. MARC Train and the 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus service will be cancelled. Details: call 301-600-2065 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.
Call 301-600-9000 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County Government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER
The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Mount Airy, Myersville, New Market, Thurmont, Walkersville and Woodsboro will be closed Monday.
Monday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
All Motor Vehicle Administration offices will be closed Monday. VEIP stations remain closed until further notice. Online services will be available. Offices and stations will reopen Tuesday.
