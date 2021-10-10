In a typical year, by the time the Sabillasville Mountain Festival rolls around, the winding road that leads to the community’s elementary school — where the event takes place — is lined with beautiful bursts of fall foliage.
On Sunday, however, although the air had a definite bite to it, the trees surrounding the festival were more green than red, orange or yellow.
This year’s festival was different in another way, too. For the first time, it was hosted by the Sabillasville Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization. It’s usually run by the Northwestern Frederick County Civic Association, which George Kuhn helped create more than 35 years ago. But as of two weeks ago, the organization has disbanded. It only had four members left, Kuhn explained.
“We’re done. We’re history. So, we were really happy that the PTSA would step in and take over,” he said. “They have done a phenomenal job in a short amount of time.”
Over the years, Kuhn said the civic association has given over 65 scholarships to students who once attended Sabillasville Elementary School. That’s a tradition the school’s PTO will be continuing, said Melissa Beil, the organization’s vice president who helped organize this year’s festival with her husband, Mark Beil.
As of Sunday, Mark Beil estimated the festival had raised more than $4,000. By the time the day was over, he said the total would likely be closer to $6,000. The money not used to fund the creation of two scholarships will go to the community’s new charter school, which the Frederick County Board of Education voted to conditionally approve last month, Beil said.
Though the two-day festival saw beautiful weather on Saturday, mist hung heavy over the school’s surrounding mountains and farmland Sunday afternoon. But despite the rain, the event’s car show still saw a great turnout, Beil said. And Melissa Beil said they’ve heard from vendors that they have made more from this year’s festival than they ever have.
This year’s festival featured over 20 vendors, carnival games, woodturning demonstrations and a Scholastic Book Fair. The smell of barbecue wafted from a food truck run by Sauced Savage BBQ. As she chatted with her husband, Beil dug into a cup filled with baked beans and pulled chicken.
“It’s a chicken sundae,” she said as Mark chuckled. Their daughter, a student at Sabillasville Elementary School, later skipped up to them to show off her freshly painted face.
Kuhn returned to the festival as a vendor this year. Now retired from his job as a gym teacher and coach at Catoctin High School, he purchases antiques at auctions in Maryland and Pennsylvania and passes them on to new owners “at a very reasonable markup.”
On Sunday, he sat by a long table filled with an eclectic assortment of collectibles. He showed off a set of sleigh bells — his most expensive item for sale — and an antique tool once used to slice cabbages. He also introduced Edward Coleman, another long-time member of the Northwestern Frederick County Civic Association.
Coleman moved to Sabillasville in 1940, before his job took him to Florida in 1970. But 50 years later, he still returns to Sabillasville in the summertime, where he stays until it gets too cold. Then, he’s back in Florida, until it gets too hot.
“Oh my,” Coleman, 97, said, when asked what his favorite part of the festival was. He paused to think, then replied:
“Meeting all the people,” he said with a smile. “You don’t see them any other time — once a year.”
