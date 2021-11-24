Every Tuesday and Friday afternoon, Jack Myers and his friends take over three of the four tennis courts at the Tuscarora Tennis Club in Frederick to play games with one another.
Self-dubbed the Young at Heart club, as they’re all over the age of 50, they rotate throughout the courts to play 30-minute double matches. They keep score but compliment their competitors, regardless of the outcome.
“It pays to be active and associate with friends like this,” Myers said. “It means a lot to me, and here I am at 98.”
The group has met ever since Myers retired from his career in 2000. He’d worked as a furniture salesman for 50 years, after serving two years in World War II, fighting in Holland, Germany and France. He was a tank destroyer gunner and is one of an estimated 240,000 surviving WWII veterans.
Myers’ neighbor Pete Long introduced him to the game once he retired and taught him how to play. Through connections in his neighborhood and church, Myers rounded up a group to play with biweekly and, as the group grew, he started calling it the Young at Heart club. He continues to organize the meetups every week.
For its first 18 years of existence, the Young at Heart club met at a tennis club in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, closer to Myers home in Washington County. But after the club shut down in 2019, the Young at Hearts looked for a new place to meet.
They now carpool the 30-minute drive to Frederick twice a week to play at Tuscarora Tennis Club, who has welcomed them with open arms.
“We’re lucky to have them here at Tuscarora Tennis Club,” said general manager Patti Haggeman. “It’s so much fun.”
Myers says he’s improving his game all the time, especially by playing more with his brain than with his body. Two years ago, he fell on the court after playing like he was 50, as he put it, trying to run and jump during the match, rather than pace himself.
“I learned something: old man, you can’t do that. So now I play with my head, my brain,” Myers said. “And I check out who I’m playing against and how he plays, and that’s how I’m going to hit my ball. If he plays back, I’ll drop it right over the net. If he plays up, I’ll hit it over his head.”
Myers has 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren who are 12 and 9 years old. Myers himself was one
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.