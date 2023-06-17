Paul Mundey

One of the oddities of the English language is all the words that mean group. For example, we refer to a crowd of people, a box of crayons and a pad of paper. But the most notable group names are related to animals. We refer to an army of ants, a kindle of kittens, a charm of hummingbirds, a congress of baboons, a knot of toads, a movement of moles and, my favorite, a murder of crows!

We see a similar trend concerning the church as we enter into Scripture. Multiple names are used to describe us as the people of God. We’re called “the assembly of the upright” in Psalm 111:1, “the branch of God’s planting” in Isaiah 60:21, “the flock of God” in Ezekiel 34:15, “the fold of Christ” in John 10:16, “the congregation of the Lord’s poor” in Psalm 74:19, “the pillar and ground of truth” in 1 Timothy 3:15 and “the lot of God’s inheritance” in Deuteronomy 32:9.

