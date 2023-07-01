LIFE-SELF-PHILLY-TRANQUILITY-PH

Carmelita Rosner, community engagement specialist, waters plants as volunteers and organizers work on the park in Southwest Philadelphia.

 Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

The industrious hum of power tools filled the hall of the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center as union carpenters on their day off built park benches, stools, and tables. Meanwhile, less than a block down Kingsessing Avenue, a small army of community and nonprofit volunteers were sprucing up a lovingly landscaped green space that was awaiting the newly crafted furniture.

There were newly planted trees, berry bushes, pollinator-attracting plants, even strawberries. You might call it a garden, but it’s really more than that.

