About 30 young men donned specially tailored tuxedos on Saturday evening, hopped into a limousine with their mothers and headed to prom.
It was the fourth annual “Mommy and Me Prom” hosted by I Believe in Me, a local nonprofit focused on Frederick’s youth.
Aje Hill, the group’s founder, said the event is filled with good food, music and dancing every year. But he also hopes it takes on a more significant meaning for the attendees.
“This event is aimed to give our youth — our young men — the respect for their mothers that they should have,” he said.
They are taught to be on their best behavior, Hill said — opening doors and pulling out chairs for their moms throughout the evening. It’s a goal that has personal meaning to Hill, who speaks openly about the three years he spent in prison on felony drug charges.
“That caused a lot of stress to my mom,” Hill said. “She's the woman that loves me unconditionally, no matter the mistakes that I've made. So now, being 40 years old, I understand how magical she really is. And it's important for these young men to understand the sacrifices, the things their moms set aside so they can be happy.”
Domique Carter, who attended the prom with her 13-year-old son, Kahlil, said she’s looked forward to the event every year since it began in 2016.
Back then, Carter said, she was a single mother, and Kahlil was struggling. When she found Hill and I Believe in Me, though, that changed.
“[Hill] plays a major role when it comes to my son,” Carter said. “A lot of times when I can't get through to him, Aje is definitely able to get through to him.”
After getting dressed at Strong Tower Church and meeting up with their mothers, they rode in a limo to Jerk N’ Jive for dinner, dancing and an awards ceremony. Each mom was presented with an award, Hill said.
All at the prom are friends and neighbors, Carter said, giving the event a communal feel.
“It’s an experience that they obviously haven’t experienced before, because they’re not at the age where they’ve reached high school,” Carter said. “They definitely look forward to it.”
