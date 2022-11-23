LIFE-RELATE-RELATIONSHIPS-DMT

Your domain, no matter how humble, is a place to call home. It’s a place to create and enjoy a meal with others.

This last year has been tough for a lot of people, and it goes way beyond the pandemic, as we all know. Here are some things you can be grateful for, even in the middle of chaos.

First, having people gathered around your table under your own roof is something to be hugely happy about. Right now, many would-be buyers are priced out of the housing market. And if you don’t own your home, you can still be grateful for the roof over your head. For all too many people, that’s simply a luxury they can’t afford. Your domain, no matter how humble, is a place to call home. It shelters you from the cold and allows you to feel safe. It’s a place to create and enjoy a meal with others. Acknowledge that feeling of gratitude and let it run through you.

