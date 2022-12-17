REL words of faith steven.jpg

Stephen Mitchell

 Courtesy photo

The other day, I happened to be at the grocery store and was striking up a conversation with the cashier as she was checking out my items. We were talking about the weather and then about how the holiday season is upon us already. When we started talking about the holidays, her entire demeanor changed. She looked truly downcast, and she said, “I always get sad during this time of year, and I honestly don’t even know why.”

At that moment, I struggled with what to say back to her. I had just paid and there was a long line behind me, so I felt pressure to hurry up and leave, but I wanted to finish our conversation. I wanted to tell her about the reason for the season, the one reason why she can have hope during this time of year, even if she is overwhelmed with sadness and depression and discouragement that this time of year can trigger.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription