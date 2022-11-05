Look around St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church at any weekend Mass, and you’ll see people wearing everything from suits and dresses to jeans and T-shirts. You’ll also notice some brightly colored dresses, headscarves and tunics in patterns that you would typically associate with Africa.
That’s because St. Katharine Drexel has become a magnet for Frederick County’s African Catholic community, and many of these families filling the pews show pride in their heritage by wearing clothing commonly seen in their native countries.
Although no official statistics exist, anecdotally, St. Katharine Drexel has the largest number of African immigrants among Frederick County’s Catholic churches.
“When we have meetings every month for people who want to be new members, someone always says they want to join, first, because they feel welcome here, and second, because it’s the most diverse church,” said the Rev. Keith Boisvert, who has been with the church since its founding. “When people come from other Frederick County parishes or from out of town, they remark about our diversity.”
St. Katharine Drexel’s diversity reflects Frederick’s own changing demographics, as well as the evolving face of the Catholic Church worldwide. Although membership in the Catholic Church has been declining in the U.S., it is expanding in other parts of the world, with Africa being the fastest-growing region. Africa now accounts for 19% of the global Catholic population, and that number is estimated to be 32% by 2050, according to the World Christian Database.
GROWING CHURCH, GROWING COMMUNITY
When St. Katharine Drexel held its first Mass in the auditorium of Frederick Community College in 1998, the 200 or so attendees from the surrounding community were a homogenous crowd, said Boisvert. That began to change in 2005, when the church started meeting in the gymnasium of the newly built St. John’s Regional Catholic School on Opossumtown Pike. Boisvert noticed a few parishioners in African dress.
“I made a point of welcoming them and talking to them after Mass,” he said. “Eventually, they told other Africans they knew that this was a welcoming place, and that’s how the ball got rolling.”
The African community grew along with St. Katharine Drexel, which moved into its own church, next to St. John’s school, in 2016 and now has more than 1,300 registered families.
About 10 years ago, St. Katharine Drexel’s African community decided to form its own group. The African Faith Community meets every other Sunday after the 11 a.m. Mass. The group has about 200 members, although some are more active than others, said Alexis Zabsonre, St. Katharine Drexel’s immigrant outreach/formation coordinator. During the meetings, members pray, socialize, eat and plan events, such as picnics, retreats and community services projects. Kids also attend and have their own faith-forming activities in a separate area.
The AFC has provided a home away from home for many of the church’s African immigrants. Zabsonre said that Africans new to the U.S. sometimes have a hard time adjusting to their adopted country. The norms of the U.S., which are often less traditional than those in Africa, can create culture clashes within families over issues such as religious practices, gender roles and family expectations.
Immigrant families also bear a lot of financial pressure, said Zabsonre, noting that every African that he knows in the U.S. is supporting extended family back in Africa. Zabsonre himself is supporting family in his native Burkina Faso, including five children from his two deceased brothers. Although Zabsonre admits that this is a large responsibility, he said being able to help his family in Africa brings him a lot of satisfaction.
“Here you can spend $100 in a day without thinking about it,” he said. “But $100 can make a huge difference back home.”
The willingness of African immigrants to send money to family overseas is reflective of the overarching emphasis they place on social bonds.
“Africa culture is more about community,” Zabsonre said. “America is more about the individual. What I miss most about Africa is the social aspect of it. The social fabric is stronger for us there than here.”
ENRICHING PARISH LIFE
But at least with the AFC, St. Katharine Drexel’s African immigrants have managed to create a space for themselves where they can connect and understand each other.
“We were just parishioners before we had the AFC,” said AFC member Therese Muyingo, a native of Democratic Republic of the Congo. “But when we formed the group and started coming to meetings, we got to know each other. We became friends, and we’re like a family now.”
Dominica Ngante and Juliana Nyama, both from Cameroon, also used the word “family” to describe the AFC. “We are there for each other,” Ngante said. “We discuss how to grow in faith. We pray together. We come from different countries, but we share a similar culture.” Nyama added that she likes AFC simply because “it’s fun.”
Being able to help the needy is one of the most important aspects of AFC for Emmanuel Mulumba, a retired professor who came from Congo to the States more than 30 years ago. The group has raised money for the church’s building fund, St. Katharine Drexel’s sister parish in Haiti, and various charities. And AFC’s generosity includes its own members, who often help each other out financially in times of need.
The group’s biggest fundraiser is the popular Taste of Africa, held recently at St. John’s School after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event attracted nearly 700 people — the largest crowd they’ve had at the event — and included dancing, a fashion show and a skit, in addition to a buffet-style meal that stretched the length of St. John’s gym. African dishes made by AFC members reflected a range of countries.
“Americans have a sense of Africa as being one big place, but Africa is very diverse,” said Boisvert, noting that each country has its own traditions, foods, culture and history. AFC represents immigrants from Cameroon, Togo, Nigeria, Congo, Liberia and several other African countries.
AFC members have enlivened the life of the parish in other ways, too. Several years ago, they formed their own choir to sing African-style music at Mass. The choir has also performed at other churches around the region. And AFC members are not only involved in their own group, they can be found in leadership and volunteer roles throughout the church.
Although Boisvert is glad that his African parishioners have found a home at St. Katharine Drexel, he is just as grateful for the ways they have enriched the church.
“Part of our mission statement is that we are to be a ‘welcoming community,’” Boisvert said. “Our African community has allowed us to live that out. AFC has been a benefit to the wider church and has made our worship more joyful.”
Jill Renkey is a Frederick-based freelance writer and a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church.
