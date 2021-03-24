Those who enjoy pondering and discussing philosophical questions are invited to join in an evening of Amazing Faith Dinner Dialogues, offered this year in virtual format rather than at dinner tables throughout the community, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 and 27. There is no charge for this event, which is sponsored by Frederick Interfaith.
Participants are asked to register by April 18 at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CAFAF2EAAFB6-frederick. Registrants will receive a Zoom link and ID in return, with instructions on how to join the dialogues.
Participants will be given questions selected at random from a list of 40, ranging from whether science and religion can coexist to whether, or how one would practice his or her religion if such practice were forbidden, under penalty of imprisonment, deportation, or death. Another question might be whether a person’s beliefs have changed during the pandemic, and if so, how. Trained moderators will spell out the rules of engagement and facilitate each dialogue.
Frederick Interfaith was organized in response to the 9/11 World Trade Center Twin Towers attack in September 2001. The group’s mission then and now is to foster knowledge, understanding, respect and appreciation for people of all faiths, or none, as well as for diverse cultures in the Frederick community. Participants in the Amazing Faith Dinner Dialogues have found common ground and formed lasting friendships while listening to one another share how their beliefs have helped them solve problems, make decisions, resolve conflicts, overcome fear, find love and joy, even while living in difficult times.
This year, the Amazing Faith event breaks from a long tradition of meeting in Frederick residents’ homes to share in potluck meal contributions and guided dialogues. Virtual participants are invited to partake of their suppers in front of their computers, if they wish.
Using Zoom, all participants will join in one large group initially, then break into small discussion groups led by facilitators. They will each have time to consider a random question related to how their faith, spiritual path, agnosticism or atheism has shaped their world views and their lives, as well as their responses to the questions. After the facilitated small-group exercise, there will be time for informal follow-up discussions and fellowship.
Email frederickinterfaith@gmail.com or call 301-639-2062 for more information.
