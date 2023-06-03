‘Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.”
The words are the first stanza of the famous hymn “Amazing Grace,” written by John Newton in 1779. This hymn is a testimony of how God’s amazing grace was able to change a cruel slave ship captain, transforming him into a godly minister of the gospel.
John Newton was born in London in 1725, the son of a devout Christian mother who taught him the Bible at an early age. His mother died when he was 7 years old, and he began to forsake her godly influence when he became a cabin boy on a sailing ship.
Later he was forced to join the crew of a ship called Man of War and was treated badly, which only hardened his heart and lifestyle. He then joined the crew of a slave ship, eventually becoming the captain. His way of life became so hardened that the ship’s crew despised him. One time, he was so drunk, he fell overboard. The crew threw a whaling harpoon at him, which struck his hip, and the crew hauled him back into the ship. For that reason, Newton walked with a limp the rest of his life.
It was during a fierce storm at sea that Newton feared for his life and began to realize his wicked condition. God used several other circumstances to bring him to a genuine conversion and a dramatic change in his life. At age 39, he became an ordained minister near Cambridge, England, and began to write his own hymns, including “Amazing Grace.”
In one of his last sermons, Newton declared, “My memory is nearly gone, but I remember two things: that I am a great sinner and that Christ is a great Savior.”
Although we may not be as degenerate and sinful as Newton, we all need God’s gift of grace in salvation because “all have sinned and fall of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). The penalty for sin is death, but Christ paid that penalty for us: “the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). A gift is not something we earn or achieve as a result of our efforts; it is paid for by someone else. In salvation, it was purchased by the death of Christ on the cross.
In order for a gift to be beneficial, it must be received. God’s amazing grace must be accepted through faith, “For by grace you are saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any person should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). We express our faith in Christ by “confessing with our mouth the Lord Jesus and believing in our heart that God raised Jesus from the dead” (Romans 10:9-10). John 1:12 tells us “as many as received Christ, to them God gave authority to become children of God.”
Grace is also important in living the Christian life. In Paul’s epistles, he usually starts with greetings: “grace, mercy and peace.” But grace is always listed first, as the starting point in our salvation in Christ and in the way we live our lives for the glory of the Lord.
May each of us accept this “Amazing Grace” from the Lord and then share that grace with those around us.
The Rev. L. Samuel Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
