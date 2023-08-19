 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Among the 'Cool Kids,' a love story

Buy Now

In a sea of vibrant red leather, only a few seats in the theater are occupied. The bright multicolored movie lights reflect on the faces of the lone patrons.

A couple sits in two of the four occupied seats. Down the row are their mothers, both invested in the movie.

Matt and Katie 1
Buy Now

Katie Masser, 27, holds hands with her fiance, Matt Poe, 31, as the two watch a film at Regal Westview in Frederick on April 18. The two visit the theater every Tuesday for their weekly “date day.” They are chaperoned on their dates by Katie’s mother, Amy Masser, and Matt’s mother, Leslie Poe.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Matt and Katie dance together during Alive@5 at Carroll Creek Amphitheater on June 15.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Katie Masser, left, and Matt Poe wave pom-poms during the “Special Needs Dance Party” in Walkersville, Md., on March 30.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Katie Masser, left, dances with her fiance, Matt Poe, to the song “Love is an Open Door” in the kitchen of the Poe household on Tuesday, April 4. Each time Katie and Matt sing the song from the film “Frozen,” Matt proposes to Katie.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Amy Masser, left, talks with Leslie Poe in the kitchen of the Poe household on Tuesday, April 4. Every Tuesday is “date day” for Matt and Katie. It’s also time that Leslie and Amy spend together.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Katie Masser, left, and her mother, Amy Masser, share a moment together as Katie takes a break from a basketball open gym in March 30. On Thursdays, Katie and Matt attend an open gym with a majority of their fellow dance class participants.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Participants dance in the dance class in Walkersville on June 15.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Matt and his fiancée, Katie, center, dance with their friend Katherine White during an Alive@5 performance at Carroll Creek Amphitheater on July 20.
Matt and Katie
Buy Now

Matt Poe shares a kiss with Katie Masser as the two lie underneath a multicolored parachute during the Special Needs Dance Party in Walkersville on March 30. At the end of the dance session, members of the class have the opportunity to dance with a parachute. Every week, Matt and Katie lie together underneath the parachute.

Tags

(6) comments

sevenstones1000

Thanks for the good news!. Makes my heart sing. We all could use more of this.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Agreed....101%...[beam]

Report Add Reply
mcrider

Nice love story, but deserving of almost 3 full

pages ? Really ?

Report Add Reply
enyac

I think it’s a great story and very deserving of three pages. Great photos and great article. Too often I find FNP content and brevity side by side. Features like this are nice and what’s really needed in a community paper. I vote for more content like this. Finally, all the best to Katie and Matt.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

Yes indeed. There are a great many people who get volumes in the FNP but who don’t deserve a single paragraph.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Yes, absolutely worthy and it's a fantastic story of true love. If you've ever seen them together, you wouldn't write that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription