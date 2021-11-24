For Bob Phillips, building custom cars has always been about the love of doing it, not for any kind of recognition.
In fact, it was his wife of 43 years, Mary, who reached out to the News-Post to set up this story.
Phillips, 74, said he has always been interested in modifying cars, explaining that he first got into the hobby when he built his first car in 1986. While he said he’d always had an interest in building customizing vehicles, before that first car, it had always been a matter of either not having enough time to work on the project or not having enough money to fund it.
“A friend of mine up the street sold me my first car. I mean, I’ve always liked street rods, it’s just, did I have the time? Or did I have the money to afford it?” he said. “In ‘86, he sold me that car. It was a 1940 Ford, two-door sedan. That was my first build. After that, I was hooked.”
In the years since, Phillips said he’s built about eight or nine cars, with each build taking months and months at a time. He works mostly out of the garages on his property in Adamstown. Phillips said he spent 40 years working in paving, which meant he was busy for nine months of the year and had three months in the winter to tinker in the garage while paving wasn’t possible.
Since retiring in 2012, Phillips said he’s been able to work on the vehicles at a slightly faster clip, but it still takes quite a bit of time to work on a vehicle. His most recent vehicle, a 1968 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, took him about 15 months.
“Some of them have taken me two and a half to three years,” he said. “When I was in business, I didn’t have the time ... now I have the time to pretty much dump myself into it.”
His most recent pickup truck project involved some fairly extensive work. Phillips said that his vehicles aren’t faithful restorations of classic cars but are instead termed “restomods,” a term used in the classic car community to describe classic vehicles that have been retrofitted with modern equipment. In this way, Phillips is less like a historian preserving something old and more like an artist creating something new.
Phillips said the first thing he did was cut the bed of the truck nearly in half, shortening it significantly to make a trimmer frame for the pickup.
Then, he gutted the inside of the cab, removing its old dashboard and replacing it with one pulled from a 1960 Chevy Impala, hand-building a console in the process. While from the outside, the vehicle very much looks like it could have been driving down the streets in the 1960s, it’s complete with modern amenities, like a rear-view backup camera.
Virtually every element of the vehicle has been upgraded in some way, with a modern LS engine and even upgraded door handles.
“I did everything,” he said, with obvious pride in his voice. “It never left my shop.”
Once Phillips is finished building his vehicles, he says he’ll drive them between three and five years, taking them to car shows around the country — having just recently taken the pickup truck to a show in Biloxi, Mississippi — before selling the vehicles to fund his next building project.
Phillips' chief interest is, and always has been, building the cars. This is the most rewarding part to him.
“It’s just creating something that nobody else has,” he said. “There’s other cars out here, but when you do yours, there’s something about this that isn’t done to every vehicle. ... I have more fun building them than going places with them.”
That’s why he usually sells the vehicles once he’s taken them to a few shows, finding collectors who would be interested in his unique creations. Calling collecting a “rich man’s game,” Phillips said that if he kept his vehicles when he was done with them, he wouldn’t be able to afford to keep building others. He estimated that it cost about $35,000 to build his most recent vehicle, not counting his own time. But he said that since he’s building these vehicles himself and not purchasing them, it ends up saving quite a bit of money.
“A guy might have a professional builder do this for him. It’s going to cost him more than $100 grand to do this build,” Phillips said. “I’m just putting out the cash money ... and I like doing it.”
While Phillips did acknowledge that he’s been able to turn a profit on every car that he’s built, he said that his hobby’s biggest value comes from giving him something to do during his retirement.
“This is my purpose, right here,” he said, looking at the pickup truck. “I stay busy, and it keeps me going.”
