Three times a year, the events center at the Clarion Inn in Frederick is filled with caped crusaders, dark knights and other denizens of the comic books universe at Nick Shoff’s Comic Con events.
Usually held in March, July, and November, the events stress comics, but also have items from pop culture, such as anime, Pokémon, or “anything that’s hot at the time,” Shoff said.
Each one-day event usually brings in 500 to 600 paid visitors, along with 200 to 300 kids 12 and under, who are admitted free, he said.
“We try to make this a family show where everyone is welcome,” he said.
Shoff said he started with baseball card shows in the 1970s, and then expanded into comics.
Sports cards have made a big comeback since the pandemic, with people spending more time at home and getting back to their childhoods, he said.
Today, younger people seem to like toys and cards such as Pokémon more than comic books, said Derek Woywood, one of the vendors Sunday.
He remembers doing a show at Rutgers University in New Jersey, where a student asked him what a comic book was.
That was unbelievable to Woywood, who learned to read when he was younger by looking at comics.
“We didn’t have phones back then. This is what we had for our entertainment,” he said.
But Dustin Hovatter, another vendor, has hope for the future of comics.
Comic books had been lagging for younger kids, but then the Marvel series of movies brought kids back to comics.
“That’s our next generation,” Hovatter said.
From the Marvel and DC Comics universes, kids will move to more niche titles and subjects as they grow up, he said.
The Frederick show is a good one, with good turnout, he said.
“It’s a good one-day, something-for-everyone show,” he said.
Steven Alberstadt of Sharpsburg was looking through Hovatter’s boxes for issues with variant covers — often more simple but sophisticated than normal comics covers, he said.
“It’s literally more of an art piece versus a comic cover,” Alberstadt said.
Meanwhile, Scott Morris of Germantown was looking for He-Man Eternity Wars issues.
He had a lot of action figures when he was a kid, then stopped collecting for a while, then started again when his son, now 9 years old, was born.
“[It’s] something we can do together,” he said.
Shoff’s shows are known as a place to find vendors with issues that people are looking for, Hovatter said.
Finding that special issue that you’ve been looking for is a big part of collecting, he said.
“The hunt is half the fun,” he said.
