Comic Con
Buy Now

Frederick Comic Con was once again held Sunday at the Clarion Inn. Vendors and exhibitions filled the facility’s ballroom and a steady crowd was busy searching for their particular comic character’s publication or memento. Scott Morris and his son Camden, 9, and wife Michele were having fun searching the event for Masters of the Universe comics.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Three times a year, the events center at the Clarion Inn in Frederick is filled with caped crusaders, dark knights and other denizens of the comic books universe at Nick Shoff’s Comic Con events.

Usually held in March, July, and November, the events stress comics, but also have items from pop culture, such as anime, Pokémon, or “anything that’s hot at the time,” Shoff said.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription