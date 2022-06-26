Mike Forrence hadn’t really slept in about 27 hours, but the excitement had yet to drain from his face.
He sat under a canopy at Remsberg Park in Middletown, twirling a dial on his radio as the sun inched higher in the sky. The machine crackled and whirred at his touch, sending out a signal that would soar far above the mountains on the horizon. It would bounce off the Earth’s upper atmosphere, and maybe off the ocean, too, and then — if Forrence was lucky — it would find its way to another enthusiastically sleep-deprived amateur radio operator in some distant corner of the globe.
Members of the Frederick Amateur Radio Club joined hundreds of other groups in celebrating the American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day this weekend, when operators from across the world set up temporary transmitting stations and spend 24 hours or more making contact with as many other people as they possibly can.
It’s ham radio's Holy Grail, Forrence said with a grin.
“There are thousands of us out, across the country,” he said Sunday morning, glancing skyward and spreading his arms wide in a gesture of wonder. “Thousands of us. Everybody stayed up all night, because it’s the most wonderful day of the year.”
Club members started setting up their equipment — which included a 40-foot broadcasting tower topped with a 15-foot antenna — at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Field Day began in earnest at noon.
Forrence sat at the table “churning out contacts” until 3 a.m. on Sunday. Then, he “cheated,” he said, by taking a nap in his car.
He was back before dawn, which everybody knows is the best time to talk to Europe. (The strength of the sun's rays affects the way radio waves bounce off the atmosphere, making certain times of day better for contacting certain regions.)
FARC members made contact with well over 100 other operators over the course of the weekend, said club president Sandy Chesney. One “ham” — the term for amateur radio enthusiasts — talked to Hawaii. Another talked to Slovenia. Last week, said club member David Drake, he made contact with a ham in New Zealand. He has a friend who has talked to Antarctica.
"Radio is kind of like magic," Chesney said.
The group kept track of each Field Day contact in a journal, quickly scribbling down the call numbers that came hissing through their machines. The interactions usually only lasted a few seconds. "Seventy-three," they'd say to each other before signing off, an old telegraph code that means "best regards."
Field Day, which has been happening since 1933, according to ARRL, is as much about public engagement as it is about racking up contacts.
Many clubs like the FARC set up in parks or other public spaces, Chesney said, so that community members can stop by and learn about amateur radio. Some people who had been walking through Remsberg Park stopped when they saw the club's setup and stayed for more than an hour, Forrence said.
Though it's an older form of technology, Forrence said, it still has its place: Ham radio operators often help first responders during and after a natural disaster.
"If there happens to be a power blackout or a loss of internet or satellite service for any reason, then we could step in," Chesney said.
Locally, the FARC supports big community events like the Tour de Frederick race, providing communication to organizers and support crews.
But Field Day is a favorite among club members. Besides the rush of making contact with a faraway ham, Forrence said, there's the camaraderie that comes from staying up all night and the gratification that comes from chatting with interested passersby.
"It's like Christmas," Forrence said.
