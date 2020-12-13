Rounding the corner, Thomas the Tank Engine comes chugging along past a nativity scene.
Maintaining speed, he rushes past a waving Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman. Overhead, evergreen branches droop, pulled toward earth by the weight of brightly-colored ornaments.
“It’s like making your own little world,” said Dylan Owens, president of the Frederick County Society of Model Engineers.
The model train club and Town of Thurmont have presented a holiday train display at Thurmont Plaza Shopping Center the past two weeks and have three more displays planned before December comes to a close.
Saturday marked the Lawyer family’s second visit. Two-year-old Everett is all about Thomas the Tank Engine, his mother Renee said.
“Him and I were here last weekend for an hour and 15,” dad Brent said.
“He did not want to leave,” Renee added.
Children like Everett are who Owens hopes to bring joy to this holiday season. With COVID-19 cases rising daily, the club offered a socially distant activity for local families.
Signs reminded visitors to wear masks, and arrows pointed them through a one-way loop around the display. In the corner, separated by a red chain barrier, Santa Claus waited for children to say hello. A few train sets were on sale by raffle. String lights hung from the ceiling. Decorations and photos of trains covered the walls. One passing model train emitted what looked like smoke.
Scores of model trains ran on the floor and on a large table. Some were trains of fantasy, like the Polar Express, while others modeled reality — one resembled a Maryland Midland locomotive that locals can see running in real life on tracks less than a mile away.
In the midst of this flurry, club Vice President Mike Williams tended to model trains with care. Occasionally, he picked up one and tinkered with it before putting it back on the tracks. A block of wood fashioned to the bottom of a train car lifted grime from the tracks as the train rolled over them.
“It’s a good hobby,” Williams said. “I enjoy doing it.”
He also finds happiness in seeing children like Everett take joy in the display.
“They get down on the floor and watch the train go by,” Williams said.
Owens estimates they had more than 100 people visit the week prior. This is the third time the club has offered a Christmas-theme model train display.
“I want them to know that you guys can still come out and have a socially distant fun time,” he said.
The Christmas train display is open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m., with Dec. 23 being the final day. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Raffle winners will be drawn at close of the show Dec. 19.
The train display is at 224 North Church St., unit C2, in Thurmont at the former Country Corner Thrift Store in the shopping center. Face coverings are required.
