When Wonder Woman wants to reunite with her friends, she makes her way to Frederick Comic Con.
“It’s local,” said Lynne Finley — known to some on Sunday as Wonder Woman because of her cosplay costume — as she stood among roughly 80 tables that displayed comics, collectibles and artwork in a crowded conference room at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center.
The Princess of the Amazons was among roughly 1,000 people from Maryland, the District of Columbia and neighboring states who made their way to the Frederick Event Center on Sunday for the first of this year’s three scheduled Frederick Comic Cons.
Frederick Comic Con takes place in March, July and November of each year, which allows for a variety of vendors and different offerings, and it gives comic fans multiple opportunities to attend.
Organizer Nick Shoff of Shoff Promotions in Derwood, Maryland, has nearly a decade of experience hosting Frederick Comic Con, but he said planning was especially difficult during the last two years.
As local COVID-19 guidelines shifted with rising and falling infection rates, Shoff was forced to constantly update the restrictions that event-goers had to follow.
He even had to cancel an event just a week before it was scheduled to occur, costing him more than $1,000 in advertising revenue.
Shoff said he was relieved to host Sunday’s event at a time when attendees were less worried about contracting the virus, and with low rates of COVID-19 infection in Frederick County, masks — with or without cosplay — were optional at Sunday’s event.
While the risk of infection may have decreased, organizing costs were about as high as they’ve ever been, Shoff said. After lowering the price of admission to $5 for much of the last two years, rising costs for supplies such as ink, paper and printing copies for advertisements forced Shoff to return the price of entry to its original $8.
“I’m trying to keep costs down, but at the same time, this is a business,” Shoff said.
Finley, 46, made the hour-long drive from Winchester, Virginia, to support Shoff and the event’s roughly 60 vendors.
She also came to see her friend, Fred Holt, of Frederick.
“To me, comic cons break down barriers,” said Holt, 64.
Holt was also in cosplay, dressed in a full-body costume as Bloodmoon, which he described as an “independent creative character.” But the barriers he mentioned weren’t a reference to the mingling of would-be superheroes and mere mortals.
Rather, he spoke of those around him at the Frederick Event Center — young and old alike — who were assembled because of their love for comics and collectables.
Holt was a regular at Frederick Comic Con until the start of the pandemic, and he didn’t return to the event until last November, before the omicron variant brought a nationwide surge of COVID-19 infections.
With Frederick County again experiencing low infection rates, and a mask as part of his costume, Holt was thrilled to attend a second consecutive Frederick Comic Con.
“Cosplaying makes us happy,” Holt said. “We’d do it even if we didn’t get any fanfare.”
The fanfare comes anyway. As Holt and Finley strolled about, parents stopped to photograph their children smiling, with the pair, and countless event-goers complimented them on their costumes.
That was precisely what organizers had in mind.
“This is a family show,” Shoff said.
Comic Cons are certainly a family affair for 26-year-old Imran Chaudhry.
The Hanover, Maryland, resident has loved reading since he was a child, so his mother, Arim, would bring him to bookstores when he was young. As Imran’s interest extended beyond his beloved Harry Potter series and into the world of comics, his mother introduced him to event shows where vendors sold hard-to-find comic books and collectibles.
As Imran grew older and began exploring ways to profit from his passion, his grandfather shared with him the do’s and don’ts of running a business. Imran would go on to launch eBay-based Lazy Eye Collectibles in 2016, selling Funko Pop! vinyl figures of characters from comics, book series, movies and more.
Imran had come to Frederick Comic Con a few times before, but when his grandfather died two weeks ago, he was unsure about returning.
He eventually decided with his mother that his grandfather would have wanted him to go. Plus, the event was a source of joy for the Chaudhrys, and it is typically great for business.
“This is basically our bread and butter,” Imran Chaudhry said, visibly enjoying himself as he bargained and bantered with his customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.