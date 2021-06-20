Matt Fraser hoisted up his 3-year-old son Cooper to help him see over the fence to gaze upon a World War II-era airplane preparing to take flight.
Standing not much taller than his father’s hip, 5-year-old Elliott peered through the fence while holding a miniature version of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aircraft. Fraser sported a “Grateful Dad” T-shirt. The family, from Spring Ridge, started Father’s Day with cards and gifts before heading to Frederick Municipal Airport, where the Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing brought three vintage planes to be oohed and ahhed over.
“We can’t miss this,” Fraser said. “Any time that there’s any event where there’s unique planes we try to check it out.”
The Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing presented TBM Avenger “Doris Mae,” L-5 Sentinel “Gayle Ann” and the open-cockpit Coast Guard N2S-4 Stearman in the Warbird Rides Showcase Sunday.
Acting airport manager Andrew Moore was excited to see the airport full of guests. He said it’d been over a year since they had a large public event like this. He was flanked by his daughters Charis, 6, and Penny, 4.
Warbird rides coordinator Pete Ballard, of the Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing, said part of their organization’s mission is to educate and inspire people while honoring the history of those who worked in and around these historic aircraft. They travel around the Mid-Atlantic offering events like the one in Frederick.
Dozens of families milled around the airport for a chance to get up close and personal with the vintage planes. Some even had the chance to take a flight.
Mike Lautenslager’s daughter Megan gifted him a ride on the Gayle Ann as a Father’s Day present. They came from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, for the experience.
“I know that he loves aviation,” she said. “He’s always had us around planes and helicopters.”
Lautenslager served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked on Chinook aircraft, he said, and has maintained a love for aviation.
After his flight, he told his daughter it had to be “one of the best” Father’s Days he’s had. Megan Lautenslager jokingly asked how she could top such a gift.
Mark DuCharme came from Virginia for a chance to fly in the Stearman, but he’s no stranger to the skies. He was as a Naval flight officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and concluded his service in 1979. He also served as a captain and aviation supply officer.
DuCharme is a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and donned his AOPA hat Sunday, which he turned backwards before climbing into the 1942 Stearman. The plane was used to train cadets during World War II, according to pilot Lee Fox.
“It’s just so much fun to be part of that history and connect with it,” DuCharme said before taking off.
The flight reminded him of his uncle, Frank Kellogg Jr., who was a bombardier killed in the war. He flew a B-24 Liberator.
Seated behind DuCharme, Fox prepared for takeoff from the open cockpit.
“It’s the biggest rush in the world,” Fox said. He enjoys keeping the history of flight alive and introducing people to vintage planes in a personal way.
With a whir of the propeller, the Stearman took off into the sunny skies, its bright yellow wings visible from the ground.
When DuCharme returned, his grin stretched wide. Although he’d flown another Stearman two weeks ago, he found the experience just as thrilling.
“That’s what flying is,” he said. “You just want to be up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.