Frederick auctioneer Howard Parzow is expecting calls from around the world on Saturday as he sells off a collection of rare antique vehicles and miniature engines.
For a select few of those those relics, Parzow said on Friday, bidders are expected to call in from France to Australia. Many others are expected to gather at the auction site in person at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
"This is the crème de la crème," Parzow said of the auction.
"That's the only French I know," he added with a chuckle.
The hundreds of antique miniature vehicles and engines for sale come from the renowned collection of Reed Martin, a former Smithsonian employee from Cabin John in Montgomery County.
Parzow said his phone has been ringing nonstop the past few days in anticipation of the auction, due in part to Martin's niche of fame with collectors.
"I'm getting phone calls and everybody knew him," Parzow said.
Parzow said the Martin family decided to sell the collection after Martin moved into a senior living facility, and a relative will watch as the items are sold.
As he paced around the auction site on Friday making final preparations, Parzow's phone rang every few minutes with people seeking information on items and placing last-minute bids before the event.
Two of the most notable items featured in the auction each stood on three legs in the rear of Frederick Fairgrounds building #12 on Friday.
One of those items is a 1900 Knox horseless carriage, a three-wheeled vehicle with a stagecoach-like leather seat and a rear engine.
The sleek black carriage is highlighted with a reddish-brown trim and has three white wheels. A handmade sign from Martin, propped in front of the vehicle, states that it is one of 24 made and the only vehicle from Knox known to be operational.
Next to the horseless carriage is another three-wheeled motorized vehicle, an 1899 De Dion Bouton tricycle. Much smaller in scale, the vehicle and its emerald green frame may look from afar like an adult-sized tricycle.
Upon further inspection, however, an engine is propped from the rear of the tricycle. Related mechanical gear, including a briefcase-sized battery and a mounted headlight, make the vehicle stand out.
Parzow said the tricycle was once owned by a Vanderbilt and was pedaled around Madison Square Garden in its heyday, with modifications made so it could fit through the Garden's front doors.
After Martin acquired it, the tricycle and horseless carriage were brought back to life.
In 1989, Martin rode the tricycle 58 miles as part of an English vintage car run that spanned from London to Brighton. The horseless carriage also made the run.
Parzow said a mechanic took them both for a test ride on Thursday to ensure they were still functional.
Aside from the two three-wheelers, Martin's collection includes a varied cast of tether cars and miniature boats and planes.
Tether cars are racing vehicles in miniature, with classic roadster designs attached to a central pole and powered by a combustion engine.
Instead of seeking feats in driving and maneuvering, Parzow said, hobbyists would build the cars for speed — with some going over 100 miles per hour.
Parzow said one of the most notable miniature vehicles is a wooden "Wasp" racing boat. In the mid-20th century, Parzow said, boats like the Wasp would be sent out onto the Reflecting Pool in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and families would gather to watch.
In addition to the Wasp, Parzow highlighted a miniature engine created by pioneering model engineer Bill Brown when he was a high school student in 1930.
It was the first of Brown's creations before he went on to found Junior Motors Corporation, one of the first companies to manufacture miniature engines.
Parzow likened its significance to Thomas Edison's first light bulb because it was the first successful two-stroke engine outfitted on a model airplane.
"It's one of one," Parzow said.
David Zwolak, a Middletown resident and president of the Model Engine Collectors Association, helped Parzow organize the collection. He said Brown's high school engine sparked a revolution in model planes and engines.
"There were running engines prior to it in the early 1900s," Zwolak said, "but they were too heavy to put in a miniature airplane. The revolution that Brown did is twofold: He designed an engine that was light enough to fly and also could be readily available."
Among the items that are not part of Martin's collection but also for sale on Saturday are two Ford Model A cars and a score of vintage video cameras.
The auction starts at 9 a.m., and Parzow is expecting a flurry of bidders.
"It's gonna get crazy in here," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.