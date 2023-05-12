Fancy Vehicle Auction
Auctioneer Howard Parzow stands with two rare vehicles that were a part of the collection of Reed Martin of Cabin John, Md. The vehicles are part of an auction at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick auctioneer Howard Parzow is expecting calls from around the world on Saturday as he sells off a collection of rare antique vehicles and miniature engines.

For a select few of those those relics, Parzow said on Friday, bidders are expected to call in from France to Australia. Many others are expected to gather at the auction site in person at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

