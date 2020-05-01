I’ll never take hugging my mom for granted again.
Like many of us, over the last two months I’ve been stuck at home away from my family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staying six feet apart has become a mantra of our lives. And so many of the things that used to become commonplace right now are either impossible or highly discouraged.
Both my mom and stepdad work in health care. They’re doing incredible work and I’m immensely proud of them. But i also haven’t seen them in two months with the exception of a couple visits where my mom has dropped off masks at my house. They both stay in my stepdad's truck donning their cloth masks, hand me a plastic bag, and seconds later drive off to head home.
Their most recent visits feel more like a drive-by drug deal than a visit from family.
One of my favorite things in the world are dinners with my family. They’re less dinners and more multi-hour conversations. It's hard to tell when we'll get to have one of those again. But the second we're able, I hope to visit the Village Tavern to talk politics, and cheers both of my healthcare heroes for a job well done.
And give my mom a hug.
I'll never take the corner booth of a neighborhood bar for granted again.
Social distancing guidelines and business closures have prevented my favorite watering holes from opening. I miss my favorite bartenders, most of whom are out of work, and enjoying a round with my best friends.
Instead, we’ve resorted to virtual happy 40-minute calls because who wants to pay Zoom for the extra 20 minutes to make it a happy hour? They’re fine, but it’s not the same as physically being in our favorite bars and breweries together.
I’ll never take having somewhere to go for granted again.
As much as I enjoy my wonderful, but attention-needy girlfriend asking “where are you going” each and every single time I get off the couch, I sort of wish I could give an answer other than “to the bathroom,” or “to shower.” Because other than those two things, there’s nowhere for me to go.
I’m not entirely sure if she hasn’t figured that out yet, or if she’s just hoping I know something she doesn’t and the world has suddenly opened back up again and I’m getting off the couch to go to the movies, or a concert.
I’ll never take going to a ballgame for granted again.
It’s no secret sports have been a big part of my life. Not having them on television has had surprisingly little effect on my life. But, I long for the smell of fresh cut grass and overpriced mediocre hot dogs at Camden Yards.
There are few places as peaceful yet chaotic as live sporting events. For me it’s baseball games. For you, maybe it’s hockey or football. But live sports give people from all backgrounds a sense of belonging — like you’re part of something.
With Maryland introducing its roadmap to reopening, it feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel from all this coronavirus stuff. But there’s still no telling when we’ll be able to do the things we’re used to doing.
Handshakes and hugs might become a thing of the past. Ballgames are likely to be played in empty stadiums when sports return. My girlfriend might not learn that there’s not possibly any place I could be going when I get off the couch.
I don’t know when things will get closer to being back to “normal.” All I know is there’s a lot of things I didn’t realize that I took for granted before this coronavirus pandemic. If I ever get them back, I’ll never do that again.
