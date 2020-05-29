At a time like this, neighbors are more important than ever.
Given that they’re the only people we get to see right now, my girlfriend and I have been blessed to live next to a pair of great neighbors for the last three years, and this week I sadly learned that would likely be coming to an end as one of them is putting their house on the market.
I couldn’t tell if he was serious or not, but our neighbor, we’ll call him “Joe,” told us on Wednesday he was going to have interviews with potential buyers, and asked if we wanted to sit in.
The answer is yes. Yes I do.
Are interviews with potential home buyers a thing? If so, I definitely was not aware. I thought the most extensive interview that ever took place happened as follows:
Owner: Do you have money to buy my house at this inflated price?
Buyer: Yes.
Owner: Great. You are qualified to buy this home.
And then you’re left with living next door to Molly and Jake who have 47 friends over every weekend and take both of your parking spots.
“Joe” and his family have been the epitome of what a good neighbor should be. He keeps a fully stocked herb garden on his deck, and last year, after buying too many plants, he gave my girlfriend and I two jalapeño plants. He initially told me they were green bell peppers, but they grew up to be jalapeños. A jalapeño trumps a green bell every day of the week and twice on Sundays. That’s a doubly nice thing for a neighbor to do because: 1. He’s giving, which is a primary trait of any great neighbor. 2. He underpromised and overdelivered, which is a great trait for anyone to have in general.
A few weeks ago, I built a quarantine bonfire in our fire pit out back. Joe bartered a deal with us. He would bring over margaritas if we “let him” come sit by the fire.
Um, yes. We accept.
So, in preparation for this interview process, we sat down and wrote out some questions that need answers if you’re going to be moving in next door.
- Will you bring over margaritas when we have a bonfire in our backyard? More importantly, will you be fun about it? Joe’s the kind of neighbor you want to share a beer with. Which is great, because he and I drink a lot of beer.
- Do you own a dog? Perhaps the only downside to Joe and his family living next door to us is the lack of a dog. But they’re getting one in July. So they’ve teased us with the prospect of having another neighborhood dog for ours to play with. Now the new neighbor needs to step up. No dog, no home.
- Are you Frederick News-Post sports editor Joshua R. Smith? If yes, please pass go, collect $200 and look behind door number one to see your (game show host voice) BRAND. NEW. HOME.
- If no, we’ve got more questions. Do you understand the concept of sound traveling? You do? Good. Keep it down over there past 10 p.m.
Do you realize that townhouses typically have two parking
- spaces per house in front of the home? Do you let your friends park in them anyway? If so, you are unfit. Move along. The single-family homes down the street have full driveways. Buy one of them.
- Back to that dog you have. You pick up after it, right? It’s getting hot this time of year and I spend a lot of time on my deck. Much like sound, smell travels.
- Do you despise HOAs? Oh good, you’ll fit right in.
- At what level do you listen to your music? Because we probably don’t share the same music tastes. We don’t want to hear yours just like you don’t want to hear ours.
A recent study I found on HSH Mortgage said the average town home owner (which we are) would pay an extra $179 to pick who they live next to. I’m not sure we’d go that far, but as you can see by our interview questions, who lives next door is something that’s important to us, especially in these circumstances.
So if you think you’re a lot like Joe shoot me a note, I’ll get you in contact. If you blare dubstep at 2:30 a.m., move to South Dakota. No one’s there to hear you.
