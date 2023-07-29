travel-atlanticbeach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. — South Ocean Boulevard is a thin road that runs parallel to the beach on South Carolina’s Grand Strand. It stretches eight miles across the coveted coast of North Myrtle Beach, then stops abruptly at 28th Avenue. Here, across a narrow strip of undeveloped land, is where Atlantic Beach starts — one of the few Black-owned beach towns in the United States.

From an aerial view, Atlantic Beach is a 92-acre cut out in North Myrtle Beach; an interruption in the coastline. The town spans just four blocks, comprising mostly of beach homes and small family-owned motels. But for more than three decades, this small tract of land was a bustling vacation destination for hundreds of Black travelers and one of the few places where Black people could experience the ocean in a segregated south. It was known as “The Black Pearl.”

