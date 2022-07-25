Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
AUG.1
Carroll County Fair
Continues daily through Aug. 5. Exhibits, 4-H shows and judging, food, games. Sample events, some have paid admission — Aug. 1: Ray Owens; Aug. 2, Salem Bottom Boys; Aug. 3: Horse pull, cake auction, pig racing; Aug. 4: Beef cattle showmanship, Carroll County Cloggers, Vintage Grain Truck Races and Truck Dirt Drag Racing; music by Dean Crawford. See website for full schedule.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Carroll County Ag Center, Westminster
Contact: 410-848-FAIR, carrollcountyfair.com
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues nightly through Aug. 6. Food, games, rides. Nightly entertainment: Aug. 1, Chris Woodward & Shindiggin’, high-energy country music; Aug. 2, The Park Avenue Band; Aug. 3, Colt Wilbur Band, country soul music; Aug. 4, Starcrush, hits from the ’80s to today; Aug. 5, The Reagan Years, sounds of the ’80s; and Aug. 6, Special Delivery, classic rock ‘n’ roll.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-0100 or mavfc.org
Aug. 2
National Portrait Gallery: Presidents Plus
View and learn about select presidents as well as significant first ladies who challenged rules and traditions. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Dian Belanger, historian and docent. Free, pre-register.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Frederick Keys vs. Trenton Thunder
Also 7 p.m. Aug. 3, noon Aug. 4, 7 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 11, 19, 20, and 21. Fireworks Aug. 19 and 20. See website for ticket prices.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars
For all levels. BYO mat. $15. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Sept. 6. $15.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: FAC’s Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or yogamour.org
Aug. 3
Aging With Pride
Join other retired friends in the LGBTQ community
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday
Location: The Frederick Center, 322 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: gcassutto@thefrederickcenter.org
Summer Classic Movie Series: “Witness” (1985)
On the big screen in the restored and historic 1925 theater. Harrison Ford as a tough Philly cop protecting a young Amish farm boy. $8.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Aug. 4
Alive@Five: Dale and the ZDubs
Reggae, live music. Outdoor happy hour. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Bingo
Every Thursday night. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161 or post191.com
Cheryl Dyson: FCPS Superintendent to Hold Community Meet-and-Greet
Open to the general community. Pre-registration required.
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Catoctin High School, grassy area behind the school, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
Swing Dance
Starting at 7 p.m. Amanda Comi, of Revolution Modern Dance, will offer a beginner lesson covering swing and blues basics. Social dancing will follow. $5 suggested donation.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: FAC’s Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or revolutionmoderndance.com
Aug. 5
“The Beverly Hillbillies: The Musical”
Dinner 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. When 17-year-old Elly May Clampett’s father unexpectedly strikes it rich, he moves his family from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills. Suddenly torn from her pig-farmer fiancé, the beautiful but naïve tomboy is thrown into a world of debutante balls, polo matches and people mainly concerned with their place in society. Nearly taken in by a couple of scheming ne’er-do-wells, Elly proves traditional country virtue triumphs over slick city vice. Also Aug. 12 and 19. $50.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
Aug. 6
Frederick Women’s Distance Festival 5K
Presented by the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club. This 5k race for female runners and walkers promotes health and fitness among women of all ages and abilities. Main event is 8 a.m. The Little Women 1k Fun Run, for ages 13 and under, is at 7:30 a.m. (virtual option available). Register for cost.
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: frederickwdf.com
African American Sites of Civil War Frederick — First Saturday Walking Tour
Join staff from the National Museum of Civil War Medicine on a guided walking tour of Downtown Frederick focused on African American sites of Civil War Frederick. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the museum. Reservations required. $15.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-695-1864 or civilwarmed.org/event/african-american-frederick
Strawberry Festival
Music by Back Roads. Fried chicken platters, sandwiches, homemade soups, cakes, ice cream with strawberries and more. Yard sale building will be open. Food service begins at 3:30; music at 4 p.m.
Time: 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Grace “Rocky Hill” Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro
Contact: grhchurch@gmail.com
Aug. 7
Summer Concert Series: Uncle Jesse
’90s and ’00s covers. Bring a canned food item for the Food bank program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle supports Celebrate Frederick’s mission.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick
History and Mystery Tours
Also Aug. 21. Discover Frederick’s past as you navigate through the labyrinth of graves, crypts and monuments of historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, one of Maryland’s largest and most beautiful cemeteries. Reservations required. $15.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick
Contact: marylandghosttours.com
An Evening with Graham Nash
As a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments — from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. $55 to $95.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org
Aug. 9
“The Ed Sullivan Show: Bringing the Beatles to America”
Ed Sullivan’s Sunday evening variety show was one of the most popular TV programs during the early years of television. Sullivan had a knack for identifying new talent and bringing it to the attention of nationwide audiences. He is particularly remembered for bringing the Beatles to the United States in February 1964. This talk describes the show’s appeal, and includes video clips of memorable shows, including the Beatles’ first appearance. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Brain Belanger, Curator, National Capital Radio & Television Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Aug. 10
Building of the Transcontinental Railroad
You may think you know everything there is to know about this important advancement in transportation, but The Durham Museum will share a top five list of little known facts! Hear about successes, blunders and the characters involved in the 6-year project that helped shape the west! Artifacts and photos bring the Transcontinental Railroad to life! The Durham Museum, Omaha, Nebraska, is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution and has strong ties with the Library of Congress, National Archives and the Field Museum. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Staff, The Durham Museum. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center and Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Summer Classic Movie Series: “Guys and Dolls” (1955)
On the big screen in the restored and historic 1925 theater. Starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra in the adaptation of the Broadway musical. $8.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Aug. 11
Exercise Basics for Older Adults
Join Katrina Wolf, ACSM Certified Personal Trainer, Functional Aging Specialist, Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant and owner of Agewell Senior Fitness as she discusses the why, what and how of exercise programs for older adults. Learn the basic essential components of an exercise program as we age. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or frederick.librarycalendar.com
Bicycling
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required. Time and location TBD.
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
Alive@Five: Sean K. Preston
Mountain gospel and rock ‘n’ roll. Outdoor happy hour. $5 entry plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Aug. 12
Frederick Keys vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers
Also 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Fireworks Aug. 12 and 13. See website for ticket prices.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick
Aug. 13
Summer Cruise-in
By dining-in or carry out for breakfast and/or lunch, Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Co. Auxiliary and the Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund will receive a percentage of your receipt. Mention the BVAA when you place your order. First 20 cruisers in attendance will receive a goody bag. Choice awards include BVA&R Auxiliary’s, LLRMF’s, People’s, Participant’s and Roy Rogers. 50/50, Chinese auction, door prizes. All vehicles welcome.
Time:10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 28 Souder Road, Brunswick
Contact: 240-305-7987
Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival
Exclusively Frederick County beverage producers of beer, wine, and distilled spirits. Presented by Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department. Live music by Hit Parade (formerly Vinyl Rhino). Adult gaming including pull tabs, tip jars and Big Six Wheel. Kids’ corner, carnival atmosphere. $30 advance, $35 at the gate. Family tickets available.
Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
Location: Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Activities Grounds, 12027 South St., Libertytown
Aug. 14
Yoga in the Vines
Also Aug. 28. Each ticket also includes a wine tasting flights (5 wines); socially distanced outdoor space to enjoy the wines; a souvenir logo wine glass to take home. Bring your own yoga mat. Door time is 10:30 a.m. $20.
Time 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-831-5464
Summer Concert Series: Petty Coat Junction
Tribute to the music of Tom Petty. Bring a canned food item for the food bank program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle supports Celebrate Frederick’s mission.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick
Aug. 15
SRC Talley Book Group
With the Senior Rec Council.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, Classroom A, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: Jane, 301-658-8680
Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues nightly through Aug. 20. Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. each night: Monday, One More Round, country/variety; Tuesday, Cross-N-Country Duo, classic country/gospel; Wednesday, Parade Night, parade begins at 7 p.m., The Stillwater Band, older country; Thursday, Taylor Brown’s Elvis Show; Friday, Bobby D’s Truckstop Burrito Band, honky tonk/old country; Saturday, The Salem Bottom Boys, bluegrass/country.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Rocky Ridge carnival grounds, Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge
Contact: rockyridgevfc.com
Aug. 16
“Hoop It Up” Wreath Craft
Make a craft while socializing with friends. All supplies will be provided. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Aug. 18
Benefits Available: Department of Social Services
Learn about benefits available through DSS, including how to apply and eligibility criteria. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Alive@Five: Jenny Langer & Moonshine Society
Blues and roots rock. Live music. Outdoor happy hours. $5 entry fee plus $5 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Aug. 19
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Aug. 21
“Let Freedom Sing” Featuring The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus
Free, but tickets are required. Founded in 1957, the Soldiers’ Chorus is the vocal component of The United States Army Field Band of Washington, D.C. In addition to choral repertoire, Soldiers’ Chorus performances often include Broadway, opera, popular music, jazz, Americana and more.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Summer Concert Series: Gringo Jingo
Santana tribute. Bring a canned food item for the food bank program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. 50/50 raffle celebrates Celebrate Frederick’s mission.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick
Aug. 22
SRC Taney Book Group
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: Mary Ann at 301-508-0283
Aug. 23
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Frederick Keys vs. West Virginia Black Bears
Also 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25. See website for ticket prices.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick
Aug. 24
Summer Classic Movie Series: “On Golden Pond” (1981)
On the big screen in the restored and historic 1925 theater. Starring Henry Fonda, Kathryn Hepburn and Jane Fonda. $8.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Aug. 25
Family History Center Virtual Lecture: Steve Morse’s Genealogy Tools and Databases
Presented by Roslyn Torella, a program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Frederick. Learn about the collection of tools and databases developed and maintained by tech guru Steve Morse and you can use them in your research. To get Zoom link and to register, call 240-818-1938.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 240-818-1938
Aug. 26
Seniors in the Park: Carnival Day
Try your hand at various carnival games! Collect tickets and cash them in for prizes! Socialize with friends, explore the park, slide down the “Big Slide,” cards & board games (bring your own). After lunch, play bingo. Free, includes box lunch: Pre-register (you must be a Frederick County residents age 60 or older).
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Mount Tabor Park at Rocky Ridge, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Aug. 27
Goat Yoga at the Farm
All ages. $25.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Goat for the Soul, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge
Contact: 240-405-2208 or goatforthesoul.com
Frederick Jazz Festival Presents Summer Nights Series
Live jazz with Alex Parchment Quartet and Darryl Brenzel Trio. $20. Beer/wine may be available, with ID, for purchase.
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Location: FAC’s Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or frederickjazzfest.com
Aug. 31
Self-Publishing a Family Narrative
The Maryland Room, located in the C. Burr Artz Public Library, is a noncirculating, local history research collection of primary and secondary sources. Special emphasis is placed on obtaining resources relating to the peoples, places, communities, and institutions of Frederick County and City. Presenter: Mary K. Mannix, MA, MLS, Maryland Room Manager, FCPL. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: In-person at Frederick 50+ Center and Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
