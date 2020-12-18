When Leon Mensch’s sister rescued a stray cat named Mickey years ago in Thurmont, she likely did not expect the feline would one day be the inspiration for an award-winning children’s book — but that’s exactly what happened.
“Me Now: The Adventures of Mickey the Mushing Cat” is loosely based on the real Mickey, whom Mensch adopted.
A physician in his daily life, Mensch lives today in Alaska but spent his high school and college years in Frederick. And the cat, with his unique personality and adventurous spirit, was a companion to Mensch and his wife, who also own a fleet of sled dogs.
Mensch recently answered some questions about Mickey and the book via email, including his sister’s involvement with a local charity that rescues stray cats and the award the book won.
First, can you tell me a little bit about yourself (who you are, your background as writer, etc.)?
Mensch: I spent my childhood in a small town of about 2,000 people in Connecticut. My family moved to Maryland, where I spent my high school and college years. I met my wife of almost 30 years at Frostburg State College. Both our families are still in Maryland. My two sisters are in Frederick. My wife and I moved back to New England and lived in Vermont for 16 years before moving to Alaska. While living in Vermont, we got interested in dog sledding, and that’s why we moved to Alaska. We don’t have any children but currently have 23 sled dogs. We don’t breed the dogs, and all our dogs we got from other mushers, who didn’t want them for one reason or another. I don’t have any other writing experience, and this is my first book.
Can you tell me about Mickey, the local cat that inspired “Me-Now, The Adventures of Mickey the Mushing Cat” and about the organization, Tip Me Frederick, that brought Mickey to you?
Mensch: Mickey was rescued by my sister Anne McGugan and her family. Mickey was a stray, and my sister found him at the McDonald’s in Thurmont. Mickey was the first cat my sister and her family rescued, and his rescue inspired her to continue rescuing cats. It wasn’t until a few years after Mickey was rescued that my sister got involved with Tip Me Frederick. The organization catches stray cats then spays or neuters them. If they are not feral, they will find them a home. If they are too feral, they will release them. My sister and her family will help trap stray cats, and then they will foster many until permanent homes can be found. My sister once fostered a mother with six newborn kittens. The kittens had parvo and were not nursing, so my sister hand fed all the kittens every couple hours, including through the night. Unfortunately, only two of the kittens survived. She couldn’t give them up for adoption after all she had been through, so she kept them, along with a number of other stray cats that couldn’t find permanent homes.
What about Mickey’s story made you want to write the book?
Mensch: Mickey had a wonderful personality. He was loving and affectionate but also adventurous and probably, as most cats, wanted things done his way. We wanted to make him an indoor cat, but he wouldn’t have it. Since he had been a stray and we thought he’d wander off, and because a lot of cats get killed by fishers in Vermont, we decided we would walk him on a leash. He took us on long walks in the woods or down to the creek and pond behind our house. On our drive to Alaska, he was out exploring his new surroundings at every stop. He hunted grasshoppers in South Dakota, explored a lake shore in Banff, Canada, and stalked a beaver in a pond in the Yukon. Once in Alaska, he continued that adventurous spirit by stalking moose in the yard or checking out the sled dogs. He never befriended the dogs as in the book, but they didn’t seem to bother him as he explored our land. I did not plan on writing a book, but Mickey’s spirit of adventure inspired the story. Most of the book was written with him sitting on my lap.
What happens to Mickey in the book?
Mensch: Once we get sled dogs, Mickey refuses to stay home and joins us dog sledding and “learns” to mush. He later stows away in the sled and ends up on the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile sled dog race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.
Who is the audience for the book?
Mensch: 7- to 11-year-olds or children of all ages who love animals and a sense of adventure.
What is the real Mickey up to now?
Mensch: Sadly, Mickey passed away a couple years ago. We miss him dearly.
What kind of feedback have your received from the book?
Mensch: The best feedback I’ve received is winning the gold medal in the animal/pet category for the Moonbean Children’s Book Awards.
Do you have any other books in the works? If so, what are they, and when can we expect to read them?
Mensch: I am in the process of writing a second book. Without Mickey for inspiration, it is going slower than the first. The first book took a year and a half from the time the publisher accepted the book until it was published. I anticipate this book is probably two years from print.
