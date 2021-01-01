Traveling around the world is pretty much frowned upon these days. That’s why Michael Karg’s “I am the Wind” could not have come at a better time.
In this colorful children’s picture book, the wind does the traveling for you. By visiting national landmarks and global phenomenons, readers learn about different climates and ecosystems, all from the comfort of their own homes.
A veterinarian at Frederick Cat Vet on Liberty Road, Karg lives on a rural property just over the Frederick County line in Detour and recently released “I am the Wind” via Page Street Kids.
Karg answered some questions via email about the 32-page children’s book, which is available for purchase at https://bookshop.org/books/i-am-the-wind-9781624149221.
First, can you tell me about yourself (who you are, your background as a writer, etc.)?
Karg: I grew up in New Jersey, went to college in Pennsylvania, attended veterinary school in Illinois and spent a post-graduate year in Mississippi before deciding to settle in Maryland in 2001. In particular, I was drawn to Frederick County, which has such a wonderful balance of community life and the great outdoors. My wife, three kids and I are lucky to share our rural property with wildlife and livestock while being a short drive from Frederick. I limited my veterinary practice to cats when I moved to Maryland and started Frederick Cat Vet in 2006.
I don’t have a formal education in writing, but joining SCBWI (Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators) in 2013 helped me immensely in crafting stories for children. I met many other writers with similar goals and attended several writing conferences over the years.
I understand you produced “I am the Wind,” which was released on Nov. 17. What is the book about, and what was your inspiration for it?
Karg: This book personifies the wind as it travels the globe meeting wildlife thriving in cold and wet conditions. I enjoy nature documentaries but always find it amusing when someone pities the featured animals, such as penguins coping with the extreme wind and temperatures of Antarctica. The truth is that people who feel that way don’t want to be there themselves, and similarly, those penguins don’t want to be roasting in your cozy backyard! Penguins evolved with a thick layer of fat and the intelligence to survive in this environment. That concept was in the back of my mind when I talked to an ornithologist friend about a barred owl I saw perched on a fence post along Prices Distillery Road one gray February afternoon. He pointed out that while owls are mostly nocturnal, they’ll take advantage of an overcast day to hunt, especially when food is scarce. I compiled a list of 10 other animals thriving in weather that many people would rate as a ‘bad day.’ It was fun to present this contrary viewpoint in a lyrical, kid-friendly way.
“I am the Wind” is a children’s book. What prompted you to produce a book for children?
Karg: Discovering picture books for my children made me realize that I had always loved this art form, with its broad range of storytelling possibilities. At that point I started to read 20 different picture books every week (aren’t libraries wonderful?). Reading thousands of books, most aloud, taught me so much about writing, and how story ideas are everywhere, and that there are still plenty of stories yet untold.
What is the targeted age range for the book?
Karg: As with most picture books, the targeted age range is 4-8 years old, and some of the scientific concepts will intrigue older children. But I believe the great Maurice Sendak was right that these books are for all ages, that fantasy and make-believe don’t stop at adulthood.
You mentioned that the book was included in Kirkus Reviews’ list of 100 best picture books of 2020. What was the criteria for the list, and what does it mean to receive that recognition?
Karg: Kirkus has independently reviewed books since 1933 and is one of the best-known review magazines, so it’s quite an honor to see “I am the Wind” on this list. Their review encompasses all categories of picture books, and includes both traditionally published and self-published titles. This inclusion is a tribute to Sophie Diao’s magical illustrations and the editors and art directors at Page Street Kids. There is a group effort behind the scenes, which is why is usually takes two years (as it did with ‘I am the Wind’) from signing a contract to the date of publication.
What is next for you? Are you planning any more literary projects? If so, what are they, and when can we expect to see them?
Karg: I have many other completed picture book manuscripts, in a variety of styles. Animals, adventures and dreams are common themes in my stories, which are sometimes poignant, sometimes goofy and sometimes a little of both. Getting published is challenging. I’ve amassed hundreds of rejections, and expect to collect hundreds more in the coming years. Hopefully, more manuscripts will find a home somewhere. Stay tuned!
