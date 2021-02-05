Justin Kiska loves mysteries.
After years of writing interactive murder mysteries for the stage, the Way Off Broadway Theatre owner and producer has moved on to books with the three-part Parker City Mystery Series.
The first 325-page novel, “Now & Then,” is set for release Feb. 16 and available at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and anywhere books are sold.
Kiska, who lives in New Market, recently answered some questions via email about the book, the series and what he’s working on next.
First, can you tell me a little bit about yourself (who you are, your background as writer, etc.)?
Kiska: I’ve been a producer at Way Off Broadway since 2002 and have directed a number of the theatre’s productions over the years. For the theatre’s 2005 Season, I wrote my very first interactive murder mystery, “A Rock-n-Roll Golden Oldies Mystery,” followed by “The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl” two years later. These interactive mysteries became so popular that I began producing them for events outside of the theatre, creating the Marquee Mysteries Series which now presents interactive murder mystery events at Way Off Broadway, Nora Roberts’s Inn Boonsboro, on the Walkersville Southern Railroad, and other venues around the area.
After writing nearly 50 interactive mysteries, I sat down and tried my hand at a full-length mystery, which turned out to be “Now & Then,” the first book in my new Parker City Mysteries Series.
I understand you recently signed a three-book deal for the Parker City Mysteries series. Tell me about the series and what inspired you to write these types of books.
Kiska: While my interactive mysteries are written as over-the-top comedies, Parker City Mysteries are much more traditional police procedurals. The main characters, Ben and Tommy, are a great pair of detectives. I’ve had so much fun writing their banter and rounding out these two men who are very different, yet work so well together. I also knew that I wanted Parker City to be as much of a character as Ben and Tommy. So, I created a city with a long, rich history, full of stories. I make no secrets about it though. Parker City is a fictionalized version of the City of Frederick. Having a great location as a backdrop makes it fun and easy to write stories full of mystery.
The first novel, “Now and Then,” is set for release later this month. What is the basic plot and how will it set up the rest of the series?
Kiska: “Now & Then” comes out on February 16th and introduces readers to police detectives Ben Winters and Tommy Mason, who are the main characters throughout the series. However, there is a bit of a twist. “Now & Then” takes place in 1981 and the present.
In the spring of 1981, Parker City is rocked by a series of brutal murders. Unthinkable crimes, the likes of which are unheard of in the close-knit community. Under great pressure from the powers-that-be, it is made clear to newly minted Parker City Police Detectives Ben Winters and Tommy Mason that their first case could very well be their last if they can’t catch the killer.
Decades later, after distinguished careers in law enforcement, Ben and Tommy find themselves on the eve of retirement. But in their final days on the job, their very first case comes back to haunt them in a heart-wrenching twist leaving everyone to wonder: Did they get it wrong all those years ago? Has the killer been on the loose all this time?
The investigation unfolds simultaneously in the ’80s and the present as the case of the Spring Strangler looms large over Parker City.
The series then continues like this with events taking place during one period influencing police investigation in another. The second book in the series, “Vice & Virtue,” happens during the late ’50s and mid ’80s.
Have you finished all of the novels in the series or are you still working through what happens?
Kiska: During last year’s shutdown because of the pandemic, I had a lot of time on my hands so I was able to finish the second installment of the series, “Vice & Virtue,” which is scheduled to be released January 2022. I’m just now beginning the third book, “Fact & Fiction.” My goal is to have a first draft finished by the summer.
You mentioned (jokingly) that your life revolves around a lot of murder with the shows you direct for The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre. Is it a coincidence that your writing and directing trend that way, or is this genre something that you always had an interest in?
Kiska: I love mysteries! Give me a good who dunnit any day. The more witty and clever, the better. I’m very lucky that my work revolves around something I enjoy so much. And even though I spend a lot of my time thinking about murder and coming up with interesting ways to kill someone, I still use mysteries to unwind at the end of the day. Whether watching a funny mystery like the 1985 movie of “Clue” (a stage adaptation of which I just directed) or something a little more traditional like “Midsomer Murders,” or reading a classic Agatha Christie.
Do you have any future plans for other books or series’ after this one is rolled out? If so, what are they and when can we expect to see them come to fruition?
Kiska: Right now, the plan is to finish book three of Parker City Mysteries. However, I have a notebook full of ideas for future stories. Some that could continue the Parker City Series, some standalones, and some that could be entirely new series. In fact, I’ve already spoken with my publisher about a new idea I have. That’s the beautiful thing about mysteries, there’s always a new “case” out there to be solved.
