She’s exhausted from yesterday’s barn work and fun with friends, but when she hears the roosters crowing from across the fairgrounds, she knows it’s already past time to get moving and start the day.
After digging out a quick snack from the cooler, she heads to the barn and puts a halter on her steer and walks him down to the wash racks.
Today is the big day. All those hours on the weekends working with her steer, all those laps around the pasture practicing walking him with a halter, all those late nights scooping up manure and stacking hay have all been leading up to today. Today is show day.
For those casually passing by the show ring, it might not seem like much. It’s a dressed-up girl and her cleaned-up steer walking around in a circle a few times, a guy on a microphone says what he thinks of it all, and then just like that, it’s over. They hand out ribbons, and everyone moves on.
But for the young woman in the show, it is so much more, even if she doesn't quite know it just yet.
While her mind might be all about that blue ribbon now, it’s what is beyond the ribbon that truly matters.
During the past several months, as she’s been getting ready for the fair, she’s been practicing and growing valuable life skills, competencies that help people to think creatively and critically, problem solve, build relationships, connect with others and strengthen their resiliency so that they can thrive and contribute to society as adults.
She and many of the other children at the fair who have taken on the task of raising an animal for the show have been growing in their resiliency and self-responsibility as they commit day after day to clean their animals pens, feed them and practice walking with them on a halter. As they’ve been raising their animals and taking care of them when they get sick and putting other preventative measures in place to keep them from getting sick, they’ve also been learning about disease prevention, safety and healthy choices.
They are growing in their record keeping and decision-making skills, as they diligently track how much they are spending on the animal and make decisions about what types of feed or show products they can afford within their budget this year.
As the older youth help the younger ones learn the ropes of handling an animal or showing an animal, they are learning leadership skills, concern for others and the value of volunteerism and community service.
And at the end of the day, whether they win or lose, they are being encouraged to grow in character as they regulate their emotions and respond with professionalism to the highs and lows of everyday life.
From the outside looking in, it might not look like much — just another day at the fair. But the fair is about friendships and the opportunity to build skills and character that will last a lifetime.
If you are a parent looking for ways to get your child involved in an organization where they can explore their passions, grow in their knowledge, be mentored by caring adults,and develop life skills that are essential for future success, 4-H could be just what you are looking for. 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, providing a place to belong for nearly 6 million children throughout the country. While Frederick County 4-H programs offer many opportunities for kids who are interested in animals, they also offer programs in more than 100 other areas for kids who are interested in projects such as robotics, sewing, public speaking, art, environmental education, archery and more. To learn more about the Frederick County 4-H programs, visit extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county/local-4-h-youth-education.
Visit the local 4-H’ers and cheer them on at The Great Frederick Fair from Sept. 15 to 23. 4-H will be there all week to answer questions in the Youth Building.
Anna Glenn is a youth development professional serving as a 4-H educator in Frederick County, where she designs and offers programs for youth to find their spark, develop life skills and thrive. Reach her at amglenn@umd.edu or 301-600-3583.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.