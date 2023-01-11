Collards and peas_Joi Vogin.jpg

If you are hoping for good luck in 2023, I will share one of my Southern secrets: start the year with a generous helping of black-eyed peas and collard greens. Legend has it you will get a dollar for every black-eyed pea you eat and more for every leaf of greens.

I grew up with this New Year’s tradition, happily eating those delicious peas and dipping my hot buttered cornbread into the savory “pot liquor” (or potlikker), which is the cooking liquid from the collards. I didn’t eat too much of the greens until I was older. But I knew there was something special about collards to have them at every holiday meal and as an essential part of New Year’s Day.

