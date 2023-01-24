Author Alice Haber
Local author Alice Haber describes writing as the key to keeping her mind sharp as she approaches 90. In her latest book, "The Souls of Seniors: A Study," Haber aimed to share that key with her friends. The book is an anthology of the life stories of Haber's Frederick neighbors and includes some of Haber's own writing, too.

Whether for school, work or to share her opinions and observations with the local newspaper, Frederick author Alice Haber has always written. She describes writing as the key to keeping her mind sharp as she approaches 90. In her latest book, “The Souls of Seniors: A Study,” Haber aims to share that key with others.

The book is an anthology of the life stories of Haber’s Frederick neighbors and includes some of Haber’s own writing, too. Haber provided a prompt to prospective writers who then wrote the stories of their lives that they deemed most important. To help fill in any gaps, Haber sat down with them and molded their responses into bite-sized passages.

