Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

New York Times bestselling nonfiction author Brad Meltzer will be in Frederick on Jan. 12 for a book talk and signing of his new work, “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill.” Meltzer worked on this book with Josh Mensch, an author and documentary TV producer.

The evening is hosted by Curious Iguana and Frederick County Public Libraries.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription