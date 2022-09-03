Even as a man inclined to look forward to what’s next — writing his next book, completing his next painting, finding his next endeavor — state Sen. Ron Young appreciates the importance of preserving the past.
Doing so provides people the chance to avoid repeating others’ mistakes, but also the opportunity to build upon their successes, the former history major said.
So it's fitting that Young — who is set to retire from politics when his state Senate term ends in January 2023 — took the time to preserve the defining period of his political career: his 16 years as Frederick’s mayor.
“As the years went by, I had people saying, ‘If you don't write down how you did this and brought the city back, it's gonna get lost,'" Young, said as he stood along the edge of Frederick's Carroll Creek in Baker Park on Thursday.
Young wrote it down, and in April, he published his latest literary work, titled “My Story — Who Are We But Our Stories.”
The 300-page book is divided into 13 sections, beginning with his time growing up in Frederick in the 1940s and ‘50s, then moving into details from his one term on the Frederick Board of Aldermen.
Most of the book, though, focuses on his four terms as mayor from 1974 to 1990, a period in which he helped revitalize the city’s downtown area — which he refers to on the cover of his book as “the renaissance of Frederick.”
“Frankly at 5:15 p.m. if you shot a cannon up Market Street the only possible thing you might hit was the town drunk. There were no trees, few cars and almost no people,” Young wrote of Frederick in the mid-1970s, under the subheading “Would you let your wife go downtown?”
Each of the book’s 13 sections includes numerous stories and personal anecdotes that cover everything from “rumors and dirty tricks” and “cop wrestling” to “planned economic development of Carroll Creek” and “transit.”
The book is written almost entirely from the former mayor’s perspective and offers insight into the day-to-day happenings and major occurrences that he said were most formative in his career.
“I was mayor for 16 years and on the [Board of Aldermen] for four, so that was like 7,000 days. I could have probably written a story a day for 7000 days,” he said. “I just tried to pick out the essentials.”
The watershed moment of Young’s time as mayor came in 1976, when severe flooding devastated the city and caused millions of dollars of damage.
Young, who was in his mid 30s at the time, spearheaded a project to construct the Carroll Creek flood control system and linear park, which was modeled after flood mitigation infrastructure in San Antonio, Texas.
The flood, Young said, was a major setback in the push to rejuvenate downtown Frederick. He wrote in “My Story” that, after the flood, many people were initially hesitant to move forward with development projects in the area.
But, he wrote, progress to invigorate downtown eventually continued. The disaster made it easier to obtain some of the property along the creek for the flood control project, which has become a central component of the downtown area.
The back end of the book includes “interesting and important people that need mentioning,” presidents and other notable politicians that he met, and a series of reflections from others.
“Writing affords me the opportunity to taste life twice. Once as it happened and once through my memories,” Young wrote in a prepared statement. “It also affords the reader [the chance] to share and understand. It also gives those who were part of it a chance to relive it.”
“My Story” is Young’s second book. He published a novel titled “Unconventional Assassination” in 2006.
Young said he is working on another novel, titled “Monday’s Forever,” and a fourth book called “Frederick’s Time Traveler,” which will feature tidbits of the city’s history dating back 250 years and provide a guide for local tourism through fictional diary entries.
Thank you, Ron Young.
