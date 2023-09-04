If You Go Bear Cubs event series When: Every Monday in September from 11 a.m. to noon Where: Dancing Bear Toys and Games, 15 E. Patrick St., Frederick Info: 301-631-9300, dbeartoys.com 9a956bf8-98e1-4bc0-bcbe-1bdeb96fd607
Sacha Hyatt looked out to a small group of parents and their children sitting in a circle in the middle of the Dancing Bear Toys and Games store on Monday morning.
With a smile, Hyatt led everyone through a series of songs and a children’s story during the toy store’s Bear Cubs event.
The Bear Cubs series, which will take place each Monday in September, is a reincarnation of a similar series the store, at 15 E. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick, held from 2013 to 2019 called Babies at the Bear.
The Bear Cubs event series includes interactive activities to engage children up to age 2, such as songs, stories and sign language.
Hyatt, the store’s manager and event coordinator, said the main goal of the event is to connect parents and children with each other and “create community.”
“It’s so important for both babies and parents and guardians to have friends that are going in the same stages of life as them,” Hyatt said. “We just really wanted to bring everyone together in a fun way and show them the importance of play at all ages.”
The event kicked off with Hyatt teaching parents and children the “Bear Cub Song,” which she said was written by the first person who led Babies at the Bear.
Hyatt demonstrated sign language for “fun,” “laugh,” “today,” and “dancing bear,” which parents helped their children sign as they sang together. Hyatt also read a children’s book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” to the audience.
After the interactive songs and story time, children and parents were free to socialize and play together with some of the store’s toys.
Two parents, Corrie Matthiessen and Rebecca Smith, met for the first time at the event. Matthiessen and her husband heard about the event through Facebook and brought their 2-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son.
Matthiessen said she and her husband had taken their daughter to events in downtown Frederick before. They wanted to give their son similar experiences and meet people in the process.
“Even though they’re babies, it’s still good to let them socialize ... whether they be a little bit older or a little bit younger,” she said. “I think it sets them up for success to have that opportunity.”
Smith came to the event with her 5-month-old daughter. She said she attended Babies at the Bear events in 2013 with her older daughter. Smith is still friends with a lot of the parents and families she met then.
When Smith heard the events were coming back as the Bear Cubs series, she was excited to participate again and support the toy store.
“Making mom friends can be kind of hard, so the toy store kind of brings out people that we enjoy being around,” Smith said.
(2) comments
My favorite place to shop for grandchildren!
Good thing. I thought about doing something like this.
