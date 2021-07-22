Eight-year-old Abygail Saylor is a pro at making bows.
Stripes, polkadots, plaid, stars — the pattern doesn’t matter: The Mount Airy girl takes all kinds of ribbon and transforms it into wearable hair accessories. From her home Tuesday, Abygail described in great detail how she measured, cut and assembled the bows. She donned a pink and orange striped bow.
It’s clear from chatting with Abygail she finds the work fun, but there’s a bigger reason fueling her desire to craft.
“I made them to help the Vietnam vets,” Abygail said.
The bows are designed to raise funds for Vietnam Veterans of America.org Chapter 1032 of York, and will be found in Heroes Hall at the York State Fair in York, Pennsylvania. If someone makes a donation, they’ll be invited to pick from the 100-some bows handmade by Abygail.
“She came to the fair two years ago, and she got kind of chummy with the vets that were working the fair in our section,” Abygail’s grandmother Donna Keefer said.
Keefer is a member of Chapter 1032 and is a U.S. Army veteran herself, a former specialist 4. She served as a medical specialist, which is how she met her late husband, Sgt. Edward W. Keefer, to whom she was married for 16 years. His black and white photo is pictured on a handmade sign advertising Abygail’s bows.
Edward landed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, after serving in Vietnam. Donna Keefer remembers her patient being underweight, suffering from malaria and shrapnel injuries. It wasn’t an uncommon sight, the way Donna Keefer tells it.
“That’s what most of the guys came back with — serious injuries,” she said, acknowledging many veterans still deal with their injuries, visible and invisible, today.
Through her veterans organization, Donna Keefer continues to work with others who survived Vietnam.
“People should know history more and talk about it more,” she said. “The guys have a hard time talking about it, and if you get one to open up, it makes a big difference in their attitude and behavior,” which is why she was so touched by her granddaughter’s actions.
On Tuesday, she gazed upon the bows Abygail made, arranged across a table in front of her.
“I am floored,” Donna Keefer said. She didn’t realize how many there were.
The family is hopeful the colorful array of bows will attract people to their spot at the York fair and perhaps tempt them to donate. Vietnam Veterans of America.org relies on donations to support veterans of all ages, according to Donna Keefer. If someone needs a little extra gas money, help with their electric bill or car repairs, the Vietnam Veterans of America.org wants to be there for them.
“If you come to us and you need help,” Donna Keefer said, “we’ll find it for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.