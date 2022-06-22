Braddock Heights author Allen Futsch’s new narrative fiction novel, “One More River to Cross,” was recently published by Dorrance Publishing Co. The book follows the journey of a man who doesn’t seem to fit in.
Comedian George Carlin once said when you’re born into this world, you’re given a ticket to the freak show. If you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.
Eddie Brandt sits in that seat, and we see the show through his eyes. It’s not a pretty picture. Eddie is born blessed — or cursed — with an internal BS meter. He encounters BS, the meter rings. The book follows him from childhood through old age, and the meter never stops ringing. Eddie’s story, like true life, does not flow smoothly. It’s episodic, a series of vignettes, tied together with the same unifying principle: Eddie dealing with BS. We see him dealing with it as a child, an adolescent, and an adult. It’s a story of a guy who doesn’t fit in.
Then, in his 60s, he gets the final ironic touch. The government diagnoses him as having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and awards him 100% disability. It’s simple: If you can’t fit in, ipso facto, you are severely disabled. No, not a pretty picture.
The saving grace is humor. Again, Carlin: “People who see life as anything more than pure entertainment are missing the point.”
Futsch is a Vietnam veteran, spent 33 years as a management consultant, and is comfortably retired. Although a work of fiction, most of this book derives from his experiences.
“One More River to Cross” is a 200-page paperback available online.
